Eberle Tosses First Career No-Hitter at Blazer Classic

(This was provided by Oklahoma State Athletics)

The Oklahoma State softball team wrapped up its final day at the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama with a loss against No. 11/10 Louisiana and a win against host school UAB.



Cowgirl pitcher was the star of the day. The right-hander notches her first career no-hitter and continues her recent hot streak with seven hitless innings against the Blazers. The former ACC Pitcher of the Year struck out five and walked a batter. Being an extreme-groundball pitcher, Eberle induced 14 groundouts on Saturday.



Eberle, fresh off of her first Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honor, is now on a 33-inning streak without giving up an earned run.



"I've only had a few one-hitters before so it was exciting," Eberle said. "It's always nice to end the tournament on a high note. Getting this win was big for us."



With Eberle dominating in the circle, the Cowgirls didn't need much from their offense but got what it needed from in the fifth. The first baseman doubled to left field and drove in two. The Cowgirls tacked on another in the seventh on a double.



"Just another outstanding performance from Carrie," Gajewski said. "I thought caught her well and did a really job behind the plate. We're getting a lot of hits but just not scoring enough runs yet; that's going to come."



In the first game of the day, the Cowgirls had their chances on offense but couldn't land the big hit as OSU drop a close one in the rematch against the Ragin' Cajuns. Louisiana struck first with two runs scored in the opening inning. The Cowgirls tied it up in the fourth thanks to a two-run homer by Febrey. The senior transfer now has three home runs on the season, putting her in a three-way tie for first place on the team along with Naomi and .



Louisiana took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run to right. The Cowgirls put a runner in scoring position in the seventh but ultimately came up short.



OSU starter kept the Cowgirls close with her complete-game effort. The southpaw gave up two earned runs and struck out four over six innings.



"I thought Kelly got off to a little bit of a rough start but settled in," Gajewski said. "It was really nice to watch her continue to fight and throw in the circle. We scored some runs late and that propelled us into the second game."



Up next, the Cowgirls return home to host the OSU/Tulsa Invitational on Feb. 28.