Cowgirls Sweep UIC and Louisville in First Day of the OSU/Tulsa Invitational

(This story was originated by Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Andy Cheng.)

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team kicked off the OSU/Tulsa Invitational with a pair of victories. The No. 15/14 Cowgirls (10-5) run-ruled UIC 8-0 and beat Louisville 3-0.

In the first game, the Cowgirls used a balanced offense to defeat UIC for OSU’s third run-rule victory of the early season. Shortstop Kiley Naomi continues to show why she belongs at the top of the lineup. The sophomore sent a towering flyball to right-center that just cleared the wall for her second leadoff homer to start the game this season. The Cowgirls kept the pressure on, scoring three in the second and four in the fourth inning. Alysen Febrey extended her lead as the RBI-leader on the team with a bases-clearing double in the second inning. The Cowgirls scored four runs on three hits in the fourth.

“The people in front of me were getting on so I was just trying to get base hits to move them and score,” Febrey said.

Senior Logan Simunek got the start in the circle against UIC and she held the Flames to two hits over five scoreless innings while picking up three strikeouts. With Simunek’s third career shutout, the right-hander improves to 2-1 on the season with a 2.84 ERA.

In the back end of the doubleheader, the Cowgirls went with their ace in the circle and Carrie Eberle didn’t disappoint. The reigning Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week kept up her recent dominance with seven scoreless innings, extending her streak to 39 innings without giving up an earned run. The senior transfer breezed through the Cardinals’ lineup, inducing 12 groundouts and gave up a couple of hits. With her fifth straight complete-game victory, Eberle improves to 6-1 on the season with a minuscule 0.43 ERA.

“It was almost a revenge game for me because they beat me last year,’ Eberle said. “It’s good to keep having confidence in my stuff, relying on my defense and getting to work from there.”

Offensively, the Cowgirls plated three runs in the third on Pennington’s run-scoring single and Febrey’s two-run blast to left. With her fourth homer of the season, Febrey took sole possession of the home run lead on the Cowgirls. The first baseman has now reached base a team-high 12 games in a row.

“It’s great to be back here at home and to play in front of our fans,” Head coach Kenny Gajewski said. “We had a good crowd out here tonight. It made me feel good to see our people out there. Any time you can get two shutouts, it’s good. It’s tough to keep teams down and we have done that a lot. I was very happy with the way we pitched.”

Up next tomorrow, the Cowgirls rematch against Louisville at 2:30 p.m. and face off against No. 10/10 Oregon at 5 p.m. in an action-packed second day of the OSU/Tulsa Invitational.