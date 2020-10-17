SI.com
No. 8 Cowgirls Lose on the Road to No. 10 Kansas

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated with Oklahoma State Athletic Media Relations and was written by soccer contact Wade McWhorter.)

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Oklahoma State lost on the road for the first time this season Friday night as 10-ranked Kansas handed the No. 8 Cowgirls a 1-0 loss at Rock Chalk Park.

A first-half penalty kick decided the outcome as the Cowgirls fell to 3-2-1 on the season. The loss was the second straight for OSU, marking the first time since 2018 it has suffered back-to-back defeats.

Neither team mustered much offensively in the opening half, with both sides managing just three shots, but the Jayhawks got on the scoreboard just before intermission.

In the 41 minute, KU was awarded a penalty kick after a long shot deflected off the arm of OSU defender Kim Rodriguez in the box. Ceri Holland stepped up and converted the attempt for the Jayhawks to give the home team a 1-0 advantage.

In the opening minute of the second half, OSU nearly notched the equalizer. A long blast by Rodriguez deflected off the crossbar and off the rebound, a follow attempt by Charmé Morgan sailed over the mark.

The Cowgirls would outshoot KU in the final half and finish with a 9-7 edge in the match, and they also owned a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks for the contest.

Kansas goalie Sarah Peters finished with four saves in the match as the Jayhawks improved to 4-1-0 on the season.

OSU returns to action Friday when the Cowgirls host Texas at Neal Patterson Stadium.

