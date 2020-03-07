Cowboys Sweep BYU Behind Strong Bats And Teamwork On The Mound

The Cowboys showed up to Allie P. Reynolds stadium this morning looking for a series sweep over BYU and secured it with a 8-3 win.

The game started out slow with both teams going scoreless for the first two innings but the Cowboys would scratch one in the bottom of the 3rd on a Caeden Trenkle double.

Freshman RHP Bryce Osmond was on the mound today for the Cowboys and he came to play. During his first few outings, Osmond struggled to find his groove, posting a 6.55 ERA in 11 innings of work. Today though, Osmond would go 5 innings allowing only two hits, one run, and striking out four.

Immediately after the Cougars tied it up at one each in the 5th, the Cowboys would tack on three via back to back doubles by Polcovich and Campbell.

Freshman RHP Ryan Bogusz came in for the Cowboys in the 6th and came out unscathed, picking up a clutch strikeout to end the inning to strand two on base. Hueston Morrill would Sac Fly to right field add an insurance run.

Kale Davis then got his time on the mound for the Cowboys where he would also post a 0 on the scoreboard. The game then was blown open in the bottom half of the 7th with a 3 run Cade Cabbiness double to right center-field.

Zach Cable finished out the last two innings of the game, allowing a run in the 8th and 9th but did his job, holding the lead for the Cowboys.

This is a very solid series sweep against some strong arms that BYU put on the mound. It’s matchups like this one that will prove very beneficial when March 20th hits. The fact that the Cowboy hitters were able to put together runs in bunches throughout the weekend and make BYU go to their bullpen is a very good sign.

We will be back in Allie P. on Tuesday at 4pm for the first of two against an 8-4 St. Louis squad.