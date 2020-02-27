Cowboys Run Rule Little Rock in Chilly Conclusion to Midweek Series

(This story was originated by Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Wade McWhorter.)

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State completed a midweek series sweep of Little Rock with a 12-0 run-rule win in seven innings Wednesday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.

With the win, the 23-ranked Cowboys extended their winning streak to six as they improved to 7-2 on the season. Little Rock fell to 6-4.

Senior C.J. Varela was outstanding on the mound as he recorded the first shutout and complete game of his career. The right-hander allowed just one hit, a single, and struck out five.

Varela allowed only one baserunner in the contest, that coming on Kale Emshoff’s two-out single in the fourth inning, as he improved to 2-0 on the season.

OSU’s offense was highlighted by Jake Thompson, who tallied a career-high five RBIs with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, while Carson McCusker was 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs. Hueston Morrill finished the contest 3-for-3 with two doubles.

The Cowboys jumped on top early with five runs in their first at bat. OSU capitalized on walks to Noah Sifrit and Kaden Polcovich to open the frame as Thompson followed with an RBI single before a Max Hewitt groundout brought home a run to make the score 2-0.

OSU wasn’t done as McCusker smacked a two-RBI double to right-center field before Caeden Trenkle’s RBI single plated the Pokes’ fifth run.

In the second, a double by Morrill and another walk to Polcovich set the table for Thompson, who drove both runners home with a double to make the score 7-0.

OSU extended its lead to 9-0 in the fourth, with Morrill sliding home on a double steal and Alix Garcia driving in a run with a single.

The Cowboys rallied for their final three runs in the fifth. McCusker singled and later scoring on a passed ball before Thompson added to his big day with a two-RBI single to provide the final 12-0 score.

OSU returns to action this weekend at the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas. The Cowboys will open play with top-ranked UCLA on Friday before a Saturday game against Illinois and a Sunday showdown with 13-ranked Texas A & M.