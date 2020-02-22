Cowboys Tennis Knocks Off No. 4 Michigan inside Greenwood Tennis Center

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Jimmy Crowther.)

STILLWATER - The No. 36 Oklahoma State Cowboy tennis team welcomed the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines to Stillwater on Friday evening and pulled off their biggest win of the season. The Cowboys took down the Wolverines, 4-0, which is the highest-ranked opponent they have faced and, in turn, defeated this season.

The Cowboys won the doubles point over the Wolverines to start the match off in the Greenwood Tennis Center. No. 48 Emile Hudd and Matej Vocel won the first match of the day in an incredible upset on court one over Andrew Fenty and Mattias Siimar, 6-2. That duo is the number two team in the country behind Oklahoma State's own Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky.

On court three, it was the duo of Dominik Kellovsky and Etienne Donnet that would clinch the doubles point for OSU with a 6-4 victory over Harrison Brown and Patrick Maloney.

"We know each other pretty well," said Emilie Hudd about what was working for him and Vocel. We've practiced a lot together and know what each other likes to do. We really complement each other really well and just use each other's energy. We play well together and today it showed."

The second point for the Cowboys came from Emile Hudd who defeated No. 112 Mattias Siimar 6-3, 6-4. Mathieu Scaglia followed quickly behind with a win of his own over No. 87 Connor Johnston, 6-3, 6-4. The final point would be decided by Etienne Donnet on court five as he went up against Nick Beaty. He clinched the sweep in two sets, winning 7-5, 7-5.

"I felt it was coming together and I knew it was going to be a heavyweight type of match, " said head coach Jay Udwadia. "To win a match like that, it's obviously going to give us a lot of confidence. Our coaching staff does an amazing job to get the guys fired up and you can see it. One through six, we're a tough team to put away. I'm happy the way our team performed and got it done."

Friday's victory moves the Cowboys to 8-2 on the year, with their only losses coming at the hands of No. 18 Columbia and No. 22 Ole Miss. Michigan is the second ranked opponent OSU has defeated this year with the other win coming over No. 25 Arizona State in January. Michigan is the highest-ranked opponent Oklahoma State has defeated since they took down the No. 3 Baylor Bears in April of 2017.

The Cowboys will have next weekend off before they face off against Wake Forest in Stillwater on March 1.