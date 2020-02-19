Pokes Report
Cowboys Down Arizona State on Way Back Home

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State finished the trip to Arizona pulling their record to .500 by knocking off No. 8 Arizona State 2-to-1.

The No. 24 Cowboys scored first in the top of the second inning when Carson McCusker singled to get on base and it was fellow starting outfielder in right fielder Cade Cabbiness that drove him in with an RBI single off Arizona State starter Erik Tolman to put Oklahoma State up 1-0. Brock Mathis was on base and moved over to third. Mathis and Cabbiness were stranded.

Cabbiness was the man again as he unloaded on a Tolman pitch and drove it over the right field wall and the Sun Devils bullpen for a solo home run and a 2-0 lead.

Arizona State picked up a run in the sixth when shortstop Alike Williams lofted a fly ball to center field that allowed Spencer Torkelson to tag up and scored from third to make it 2-1.

Brett Standlee started for the Cowboys and the right-hander did a nice job scattering seven hits and allowing just the one run in seven innings. Standlee, who got the win, did not walk a Sun Devil hitter and he struck out a career best eight in his outing. 

Freshman Kale Davis out of Oklahoma City Westmoore followed Standlee to the mound and pitched well. Then Ben Leeper came on to close it out. He scuffled some, eventionally loading the bases, but got out of the jame for the save. 

The Cowboys go 2-2 on the road trip to Arizona and come home to open the home schedule on Friday with the first of three games with University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. First pitch at Allie Reynolds Stadium is 4 p.m. 

