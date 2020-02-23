Cowboys Bats Stay Hot in 11-7 Win over UTRGV

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Wade McWhorter.)

STILLWATER - Oklahoma State clinched a series win against UT Rio Grande Valley with an 11-7 victory Saturday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.

With the win, the Cowboys improved to 4-2 on the season, while the Vaqueros dropped to 2-4.

Freshman right-hander Kale Davis picked up his first win in the orange and black, improving to 1-0, as he pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed just one earned run on four hits while striking out two.

The trio of Max Hewitt, Justin Campbell and Caeden Trenkle kept swinging hot bats following their three-hit nights in the series opener. All three Cowboys recorded multiple hits again, with Hewitt’s 3-for-5, three-RBI day leading the way.

Freshman Bryce Osmond got the start on the mound for OSU, going four innings and recording six punchouts while allowing two runs.

After falling behind 2-0 after the first two innings, Trenkle put the Cowboys on the board with his first-career home run, a 435-foot solo shot to right center, in the third. Following a Hueston Morrill double and Kaden Polcovich walk, Jake Thompson doubled to bring home both runners and put OSU in the lead. Hewitt’s first hit of the day later in the inning was a double to give the Pokes a 4-2 advantage.

In the fourth, a Campbell single to right center and a pair of walks loaded the bases, and the Pokes took advantage of an error by the UTRGV shortstop to score two runs and extend the lead to 6-2 after four innings.

Davis came on in relief of Roman Phansalkar in the sixth inning facing a bases-loaded, no-outs situation. The Vaqueros rallied for four runs in the frame, but Davis escaped the inning with the score tied 6-6.

The Cowboys immediately responded in the bottom of the sixth. After a pair of singles and a walk to Morrill, Polcovich singled up the middle for his first hit of the weekend to give OSU a one-run lead. Thompson followed it up with a sacrifice fly to put the Cowboys up 8-6 after six.

OSU opened the seventh with back-to-back doubles to plate another run. Hewitt got things started, and Carson McCusker followed with a shot down the left-field line to make the score 9-6.

Ben Leeper came on in relief of Davis in the eighth inning with OSU leading by two runs. After issuing a walk to bring the tying run to the plate, Leeper shut the door by striking out Elijah Alexander.

The Cowboys added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Following two free passes, Hewitt found the gap in right center for a two-RBI triple that put the OSU up 11-7 heading into the ninth.

Ryan Bogusz came out of the OSU bullpen in the ninth and shut the door on the Vaqueros, recording three-straight outs to secure the victory.

Sunday’s series finale has been rescheduled for noon as OSU looks for a series sweep at Reynolds Stadium.