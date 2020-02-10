Pokes Report
Eberle's Career High 11 K's Fuels Cowgirls

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated with Oklahoma State Athletic Media Relations and was written by Andy Cheng.)

BATON ROUGE, La. ­The No. 13 Oklahoma State softball team wrapped up the Tiger Classic with a 6-2 victory against Florida A&M.

Carrie Eberle started in the circle for the Cowgirls on the early day game. Eberle, the former ACC Pitcher of the Year, was dominant from the get-go. She recorded eight swinging strikeouts through the first three innings. The right-hander ended up with 11 strikeouts before been relieved in the sixth inning. The strikeout total sets a career-high for Eberle and is the most by a Cowgirl since 2014.

“Honestly, it wasn’t my best stuff but I worked with what I had,” Eberle said. “I just kept telling myself to pound the strike zone and trust myself in there.”

Offensively, OSU scored all of its runs with two outs in the first. Senior Alysen Febrey launched a grand slam off the scoreboard to open the scoring and sophomore Chyenne Factor tacked on with a two-run double to right-center.

“It was good to win our second game,” head coach Kenny Gajewski said. “I thought Carrie threw the ball pretty well with 11 strikeouts; she still wasn’t as sharp as she is capable of. If we want to be an elite team, we have to bring it every day.”

Up next, the Cowgirls will have a short break back home before heading to Florida for the prestigious St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational. OSU takes on Virginia Tech and South Florida on Feb. 13.

