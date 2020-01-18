Cowboys Dominate WVU 37-9

Oklahoma State dominated Big 12 foe West Virginia in Gallagher-Iba Arena for a 37-9 win. The ninth-ranked Cowboys (6-1, 3-0 Big 12) notched seven bonus-point wins over West Virginia to knock off a third consecutive conference opponent inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday evening.

"I thought we looked pretty good overall," head coach John Smith said. "We didn't focus on riding time that much, it just materialized that way. Overall, it was a pretty good effort. We did a good job with our takedowns and our riding. Tomorrow we are going to need all that plus some."

The Cowboys reeled off eight wins in a row including an opening 20-0 first period technical fall by 125 pounder Nick Piccininni. They got a fall at 149 pounds from Boo Lewallen in 1:10. There was another pin by Anthony Montalvo at 184 pounds in 2:30.

"Anthony did a good job," Smith said. "He stayed hungry with the over bar and running the chicken wing. You love the pins. Those bonus points are big."

Filling in the other matches Reece Witcraft at 133 pounds scored a 17-1 technical fall. At 141 pounds Dusty Hone scored a 7-2 decision. Wyatt Sheets won a 12-0 major decision at 157 pounds and that began a streak of three major wins as Travis Wittlake got a 12-3 major decision at 165 pounds and Andrew Shomers scored an 11-3 major at 174 pounds.

The Cowboys were pinned at 197 pounds as Noah Adams ranked number two in the country put the Cowboys 11th-ranked Dakota Geer on his back. At heavyweight Brandon Ngati decisioned the Cowboys Cornelius Putnam.

Oklahoma State is 3-0 in the Big 12 and 6-1 overall. They will wrestler Pittsburgh back in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, West Virginia 9

Jan. 17, 2020 | Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater

Attendance: 3,027

125: No. 4 (OSU) TF Joey Thomas (WVU) 18-0

133: (OSU) TF Lucas Seibert (WVU) 17-1

141: (OSU) dec. Caleb Rea (WVU) 7-2

149: No. 3 (OSU) FALL Liam Lusher (WVU) 1:10

157: (OSU) MD Alex Hornfeck (WVU) 12-0

165: No. 9 (OSU) MD Nick Kiussis (WVU) 12-3

174: (OSU) MD Scot Joll (MD) 11-3

184: (OSU) FALL Jackson Moomau (WVU) 2:30

197: No. 2 Noah Adams (WVU) FALL No. 11 (OSU) 1:07

HWT: Brandon Ngati (WVU) dec. (OSU) SV1 3-1