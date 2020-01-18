Pokes Report
Cowboys Dominate WVU 37-9

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State dominated Big 12 foe West Virginia in Gallagher-Iba Arena for a 37-9 win. The ninth-ranked Cowboys (6-1, 3-0 Big 12) notched seven bonus-point wins over West Virginia to knock off a third consecutive conference opponent inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday evening. 

"I thought we looked pretty good overall," head coach John Smith said. "We didn't focus on riding time that much, it just materialized that way. Overall, it was a pretty good effort. We did a good job with our takedowns and our riding. Tomorrow we are going to need all that plus some."

The Cowboys reeled off eight wins in a row including an opening 20-0 first period technical fall by 125 pounder Nick Piccininni. They got a fall at 149 pounds from Boo Lewallen in 1:10. There was another pin by Anthony Montalvo at 184 pounds in 2:30.

"Anthony did a good job," Smith said. "He stayed hungry with the over bar and running the chicken wing. You love the pins. Those bonus points are big."

Filling in the other matches Reece Witcraft at 133 pounds scored a 17-1 technical fall. At 141 pounds Dusty Hone scored a 7-2 decision. Wyatt Sheets won a 12-0 major decision at 157 pounds and that began a streak of three major wins as Travis Wittlake got a 12-3 major decision at 165 pounds and Andrew Shomers scored an 11-3 major at 174 pounds.

The Cowboys were pinned at 197 pounds as Noah Adams ranked number two in the country put the Cowboys 11th-ranked Dakota Geer on his back. At heavyweight Brandon Ngati decisioned the Cowboys Cornelius Putnam.

Oklahoma State is 3-0 in the Big 12 and 6-1 overall. They will wrestler Pittsburgh back in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.  

No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, West Virginia 9
Jan. 17, 2020 | Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater
Attendance: 3,027
125: No. 4 (OSU) TF Joey Thomas (WVU) 18-0
133: (OSU) TF Lucas Seibert (WVU) 17-1
141: (OSU) dec. Caleb Rea (WVU) 7-2
149: No. 3 (OSU) FALL Liam Lusher (WVU) 1:10
157: (OSU) MD Alex Hornfeck (WVU) 12-0
165: No. 9 (OSU) MD Nick Kiussis (WVU) 12-3
174: (OSU) MD Scot Joll (MD) 11-3
184: (OSU) FALL Jackson Moomau (WVU) 2:30
197: No. 2 Noah Adams (WVU) FALL No. 11 (OSU) 1:07
HWT: Brandon Ngati (WVU) dec. (OSU) SV1 3-1

Report: Todd Monken Hired as Georgia Offensive Coordinator

The Oklahoma State/Todd Monken dream is over as he's been hired as the Georgia offensive coordinator.

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

Five Expectations from OC Kasey Dunn Calling Plays

New offensive coordinator and play caller Kasey Dunn should add some variety and surprise to the Oklahoma State offense.

Robert Allen

Thanks to a Listener, Here's Your Comparison 2010 to 2019

A look at the numbers and the comparisons to what is returning for Oklahoma State next season

Robert Allen

Cowboys to Host No. 2 Baylor

Oklahoma State has a difficult task ahead of them as they're set to host the No. 2 Baylor Bears on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Zach Lancaster

Five Factors in Oklahoma State's 76-64 Home Loss to Texas

We take a look at five factors, good and bad, that went into Oklahoma State's 76-64 loss loss to Texas in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cowboy Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State cowboy linebacker Kevin Henry has entered the transfer portal. He makes the fifth scholarship player to enter this season.

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

Football in Full Swing, Gundy Speaking to OFBCA, and Junior Days

Off-season conditioning has started, Mike Gundy is out speaking to high school coaches, and recruiting with Oklahoma State football.

Robert Allen

Mike Gundy and Coaches Film Room: Live Thread

We're doing a live thread of ESPN's Coaches Film Room and Mike Gundy, just like we would for an Oklahoma State game day thread.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Scholarship Numbers in Football, Can Oklahoma State Add Four More Initials?

A look at all the scholarship players on the Oklahoma State football roster

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Kasey Dunn Promoted to Offensive Coordinator

Oklahoma State receivers coach Kasey Dunn has been elevated to into the role of offensive coordinator.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke