Cowgirls Soccer Opens with Win at K-State

Pokes Report Staff

(This story was written by Wade McWhorter of Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Oklahoma State used three first-half goals to propel it to a 3-0 victory over Kansas State in its 2020 season opener Saturday night at Buser Family Park.

Oklahoma State had originally been scheduled to open their season on the road on Friday in Norman against Bedlam rival Oklahoma, but pre match testing revealed the Sooners did not meet the criteria of the conference to play the match. Kansas State had their match with Texas Tech cancelled earlier in the week, so the two teams adapted and played their match that was scheduled for Nov. 6 in Manhattan.

The defending Big 12 Conference champion Cowgirls scored twice in the first 2:04 of the match and got goals from their three returning leading scorers from a year ago as , and found the back of the net.

OSU needed less than two minutes to get on the scoreboard as sent a long pass ahead to Yochum, who chipped the goalkeeper to put the Cowgirls up 1-0 just 1:58 into the match.

Six seconds later, the Cowgirls doubled their lead when Coleman dribbled into the box and delivered a shot from eight-yards out to the far post for a 2-0 OSU advantage.

Dowell would get into the scoring action in the 32 minute. The sophomore collected a pass from and fired a shot from the top of the 18-yard box off the hands of K-State goalie Alaina Werremeyer to extend the lead to 3-0.

In her first career game at OSU, graduate transfer posted the shutout as she recorded a save on K-State's lone shot on goal, which came late in the second half.

The Cowgirls finished the night with a 10-9 edge in shots, while the home team held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.

OSU is scheduled to return to action for its home opener at Neal Patterson Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. against Iowa State.

