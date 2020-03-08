Softball Keeps Winning, Febrey Hits Three Home Runs on Day, Two vs. No. 25 Utah

Pokes Report
(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Andy Cheng.)

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team bested Mercer and No. 25 Utah by a score of 11-2 in both games, on the second day of the Mizuno Classic to extend its winning streak to 10 games.

The No. 14/12 Cowgirls (17-5) kept up the hot bat from the day before in a doubleheader against the Bears and the Utes.

OSU fell behind the Mercer in the first but Sydney Pennington made sure the Pokes weren’t trailing for long with a two-run opposite-field home run. Last weekend’s hero, Chelsea Alexander, tacked on the lead when she legged out a triple that cleared the bases. Alysen Febrey and Michaela Richbourg both joined the offensive party with a home run each. In the third, Febrey crushed a no-doubter for her team-leading eighth home run of the season. Richbourg, a junior, lifted a ball in the air in the fourth with two runners and the strong wind carried it out for her second home run of the season.

In the circle, senior Logan Simunek got the start and she backed it up with a five-inning complete game. The right-hander registered six punchouts and surrendered two runs on two hits en route to her third win of the season.

In the backend of the doubleheader, OSU struggled to plate runs through the game’s first three innings but exploded for nine runs in the fourth and added two more in the sixth. It was Febrey who sparked the offensive outpour with a two-run bomb. With the no-hitter disrupted, the Cowgirls kept their foot on the gas. Freshman Karli Petty and Madison Neighbors both registered run-scoring doubles; all part of an eight-hit fourth inning for OSU. With the lineups flipping over in the inning, Febrey had another chance at the plate and she took full advantage of it with a two-run double to left-center.

The senior put the exclamation mark to wrap up the day with a moonshot into the night to send the Cowgirl fans home happy in the sixth. On the day, Febrey went 4-for-7 with three home runs and seven RBI; responsible for 10 of the team’s 22 runs in the doubleheader.

“I tried to go back to my approach of working deep, staying back and not try to overpower anything,” Febrey said.

Carrie Eberle got the nod for the doubleheader and struck 10 batters through six innings with no earned runs.

“A really good performance here on the offensive side,” head coach Kenny Gajewski said. “It’s good to see some good improvement from a lot of people.”

Up next, the Cowgirls cap off the Mizuno Classic with a rematch against Missouri State at 12:30 p.m. That game will be streamed on ESPN + and Big 12 Now. 

Cowboy Seniors Pick up First Career Win in Austin With 81-59 Win Over Texas

With a dominating performance from start to finish, Oklahoma State rolls to an 81-59 win over Austin, giving this group of seniors their first career win in Austin.

Zach Lancaster

by

Orangeheart72

Spring Football Preview #10: Running Backs

Robert Allen of Pokes Report talks running backs and Chuba Hubbard, L.D. Brown, and Dezmon Jackson.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Cowboys Sweep BYU Behind Strong Bats And Teamwork On The Mound

The Cowboys showed up to Allie P. Reynolds stadium this morning looking for a series sweep over BYU and secured it with a 8-3 win.

Marshall Levenson

Wrestling Gets Six in the Semifinals after First Session of Big 12 in Tulsa

Oklahoma State has six wrestlers in the semifinals and is in second as a team going into the Big 12 Championship semifinals.

Pokes Report Staff

Spring Football Preview #8: Cowboy Backs

Cowboy backs Jelani Woods, Logan Carter, and Dayton Metcalf need to be a bigger impact for Oklahoma State starting this spring.

Robert Allen

by

Oam

Campbell Shines On The Mound As The Cowboys Secure A Series Victory

Tonight, Justin Campbell settled in and looked like a true Friday night starter, going 8 strong innings with 9 strikeouts, 0 walks, and allowing only 3 hits, all of which are career bests.

Marshall Levenson

Cowboys Set to Face Red-Hot Longhorns to End Regular Season

Oklahoma State will face the red-hot Texas Longhorns in Austin, TX to finish out the regular season.

Zach Lancaster

Spring Football Preview #9: Wide Receivers

Robert Allen previews the wide receivers for Oklahoma State football this spring.

Robert Allen

Scott, Leeper Dominant In Cowboy Baseball Win Over BYU

Oklahoma State, thanks to the pitching duo of Parker Scott and Ben Leeper and a combined 19 strikeouts, rolled to a 2-0 win over BYU.

Pokes Report Staff

Alexander Battles the Bench and Won Last Saturday with a Walk-Off

Chelsea Alexander knocked in the winning run for Oklahoma State against Oregon to get back in the line-up

Robert Allen