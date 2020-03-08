Softball Keeps Winning, Febrey Hits Three Home Runs on Day, Two vs. No. 25 Utah

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Andy Cheng.)

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team bested Mercer and No. 25 Utah by a score of 11-2 in both games, on the second day of the Mizuno Classic to extend its winning streak to 10 games.

The No. 14/12 Cowgirls (17-5) kept up the hot bat from the day before in a doubleheader against the Bears and the Utes.

OSU fell behind the Mercer in the first but Sydney Pennington made sure the Pokes weren’t trailing for long with a two-run opposite-field home run. Last weekend’s hero, Chelsea Alexander, tacked on the lead when she legged out a triple that cleared the bases. Alysen Febrey and Michaela Richbourg both joined the offensive party with a home run each. In the third, Febrey crushed a no-doubter for her team-leading eighth home run of the season. Richbourg, a junior, lifted a ball in the air in the fourth with two runners and the strong wind carried it out for her second home run of the season.

In the circle, senior Logan Simunek got the start and she backed it up with a five-inning complete game. The right-hander registered six punchouts and surrendered two runs on two hits en route to her third win of the season.

In the backend of the doubleheader, OSU struggled to plate runs through the game’s first three innings but exploded for nine runs in the fourth and added two more in the sixth. It was Febrey who sparked the offensive outpour with a two-run bomb. With the no-hitter disrupted, the Cowgirls kept their foot on the gas. Freshman Karli Petty and Madison Neighbors both registered run-scoring doubles; all part of an eight-hit fourth inning for OSU. With the lineups flipping over in the inning, Febrey had another chance at the plate and she took full advantage of it with a two-run double to left-center.

The senior put the exclamation mark to wrap up the day with a moonshot into the night to send the Cowgirl fans home happy in the sixth. On the day, Febrey went 4-for-7 with three home runs and seven RBI; responsible for 10 of the team’s 22 runs in the doubleheader.

“I tried to go back to my approach of working deep, staying back and not try to overpower anything,” Febrey said.

Carrie Eberle got the nod for the doubleheader and struck 10 batters through six innings with no earned runs.

“A really good performance here on the offensive side,” head coach Kenny Gajewski said. “It’s good to see some good improvement from a lot of people.”

Up next, the Cowgirls cap off the Mizuno Classic with a rematch against Missouri State at 12:30 p.m. That game will be streamed on ESPN + and Big 12 Now.