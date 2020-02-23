Pokes Report
No. 13 Cowgirls Tennis Take Down No. 30 South Carolina

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Jimmy Crowther.) 

COLUMBIA, SC - The No. 13 Oklahoma State State Cowgirl tennis team took down another ranked opponent on Sunday afternoon as it defeated No. 30 South Carolina in Columbia, SC, 4-2.

The Cowgirls won the doubles point over the Gamecocks with wins on courts one and three. No. 6 Lisa Marie Rioux and Ayumi Miyamoto picked up the first win of the day over No. 56 Megan Davies and Mia Horvit, 6-3. The freshmen Cowgirls, Dariya Detkovskaya and Alana Wolfberg, took down Gabriela Martinez and Elise Mills on court three, 7-5.

Going into singles in a 0-1 hole, South Carolina picked up two straight singles wins. No. 125 Emma Shelton defeated No. 56 Ayumi Miyamoto first, 6-4, 7-5, which would tie up the match at one point a piece. OSU would go down 1-2 when Martinez defeated No. 123 Lenka Stara on court six, 7-5, 6-4.

Oklahoma State's first singles win came on court one as No. 62 Lisa Marie Rioux defeated No. 42 Mia Horvit, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Dariya Detkovskaya would give the Cowgirls a 3-2 lead over South Carolina as she defeated Elise Mills, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6. Alana Wolfberg won the final point of the day for the Cowgirls with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-0 win over Kennedy Wicker to give OSU the 4-2 victory.

"This was a great college tennis match," said head coach Chris Young. "South Carolina is a strong team that competes hard and they forced us to dig deep today. Our girls definitely did that. I am really proud of this group, because they continue to find ways to win and that is important in these tough matches and especially on the road."

Sunday's victory moves the Cowgirls to 9-1 on the year, with their only loss coming at the hands of No. 25 Ohio State, who is now ranked No. 6 in the nation. OSU has now defeated two consecutive ranked opponents after their win over No. 11 Pepperdine last week and today's win over No. 30 South Carolina.

Today's match was the final match before Oklahoma State enters conference play. Its first Big 12 match of the year will come against Texas Tech in Stillwater on March 6.

Olympic Sports

