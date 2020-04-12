Pokes Report
Cowboy Wrestling Loads up on Saturday With Pledges for 2020 and 2021

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State started celebrating early on Saturday with a precursor to the day’s news coming on assistant coach, and ace recruiter, Chris Perry's Twitter. Pokes Report had to make a phone call to a program insider to find out if Perry was just feeling "Pokeriotic" or there was real reason to celebrate. It turned out to be the latter with the Cowboys gaining recruiting commitments from Brecksville, Ohio eighth-ranked recruit in the 2021 class in Victor Voinovich and from Allen, Texas standout Elise Brown Ton, a two-time Texas state champion and a teammate of top 2020 recruit A.J. Ferrari, who is also an Oklahoma State pledge.

Brown and Voinovich both announced their commitments on social media.

"I’m proud to be a cowboy! Thank you to my Dad & Mom for supporting me & raising me in virtue and honor of the Lord," Brown wrote on his Twitter account (@NittyGrittyGold). "Big thank you to Coach Smith, Coach Esposito, Coach Perry and a special thank you to Coach Caldwell for this opportunity."

As mentioned, Brown, who projects to wrestle at 165 or 174 pounds for Oklahoma State won two Texas State championships. He was also the 2019 champion at the prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions and was fourth in the World Cadet Team Trails for the USA.

“I am so grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Oklahoma State University!” Voinovich posted on his Twitter account (@VictorV_3). “Thank you to everyone in my life who has gotten me to this point. I am so excited to see what the future holds for me. Cowboy up. Go Pokes!”

Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Cornell were among the other schools vying for Voinovich, so this is a huge score for the Cowboys in recruiting.

They already have four big-time commitments in the 2021 class.

