Cowboy Wrestling Announce Five New Signees

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated and was written by Oklahoma State University athletic media relations.)

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wrestling signed a class of five to National Letters of Intent during the fall signing period.

Cooper Birdwell, Travis Mastrogiovanni, Blake Skidgel, Teague Travis and Victor Voinovich III make up the Cowboys' signing class.

and staff followed up last year's No. 1 ranked recruiting class with another talented class, signing two top-15 recruits according to several wrestling sources.

Travis Mastrogiovanni, a projected 165-pounder from prestigious Blair Academy in New Jersey, is the highest ranked member of the class as the No. 9 overall recruit and No. 2 in his weight class by one wrestling outlet. The younger brother of Cowboy freshman, , Travis is a National Prep finalist and has won a Fargo Cadet title in his prep career.

Voinovich, out of Brecksville, Ohio, is the No. 2 ranked 152-pounder in the nation and No. 15 overall recruit. An Ohio state champ in his freshman campaign at 145 pounds, he is also a three-time All-American who logged back-to-back third place finishes in Fargo and a runner-up finish in 2019. Most recently, Voinovich earned a seventh-place finish at the UWW Junior Nationals Tournament in the 65 kg weight class.

Teague Travis joins Mastrogiovanni and Voinovich on one wrestling recruiting site as the No. 82 overall recruit. The Cowboys pulled Travis out of Tolton Regional Catholic in Columbia, Missouri. At Tolton Catholic, he was a two-time Missouri state champion and took seventh at the Junior World Freestyle team. Travis transferred to Stillwater High School this summer and will wrestle for the Pioneers in his senior season before joining the OSU program at a lighter weight.

Another signee expected to wrestle at a lighter weight for the Cowboys is Montana native Cooper Birdwell. The three-time state champion at 126 pounds, Birdwell is 134-0 in his high school career, including a 49-0 campaign as a junior.

Rounding out the Cowboys fall period signing class is Pawnee's Blake Skidgel. A two-time state placer, Skidgel won the Class 3A state championship at 160 pounds last season and fourth place at 152 pounds as a sophomore.

