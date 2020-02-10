Cowboy Wrestling Sweeps Air Force and Wyoming

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Emily Lingenfelter.)

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The No. 11 Oklahoma State wrestling team collected two Big 12 dual wins on the road Saturday in back-to-back contests. The team picked up a dominant 37-3 win over Air Force in Colorado Springs and capped off the evening with a 25-7 win against Wyoming in Laramie.

Beginning with the Falcons, the Pokes notched seven bonus-point victories including a trio of technical falls from Nick Piccininni, Wyatt Sheets and Dakota Geer. Piccininni and Sheets’ bouts extended to the final period, and Geer ended his match with Casey Jumps, in just 3:46.

Cowboy Dusty Hone notched a major decision for the Cowboys at 149 pounds against Falcon Lenny Petersen, 13-4. It marked his sixth win via major this season. Also adding four team points for OSU, Travis Wittlake defeated Vincent Dolce, 17-4, in the 165-pound bout. Anthony Montalvo added on his own major with an 18-5 victory against Air Force’s Jacob Thompson.

Joe Smith notched his fourth dual win of his senior campaign at Air Force with a 4-1 decision over Cody Surratt and picked up his second ranked win of the season over No. 12 Hayden Hastings at Wyoming.

OSU collected eight wins in Arena-Auditorium, including a huge upset from freshman Reece Witcraft over No. 8 Montorie Bridges in sudden victory. The pair traded escapes before the bout went to overtime, where Witcraft sealed the bout with a takedown. Witcraft also picked up a win at Air Force over Jared Van Vleet.

Senior Boo Lewallen also went undefeated on the day collecting a 16-5 major decision against Dylan Martinez (AF) before upending Wyoming’s Jacob Greenwood, 14-2. Piccininni added to his win total with an 8-2 decision against Jake Svihel to round out a perfect weekend.

Sheets rounded out an undefeated weekend as well with a 6-0 shutout of Wyoming’s Dewey Krueger. The redshirt sophomore accumulated more than five minutes of riding time in the match.

Austin Harris and Cornelius Putnam split duties at heavyweight, with Putnam losing at Air Force in a close bout and Harris falling to Brian Andrews at Wyoming. Dakota Geer lost the only other bout on the day for the Cowboys.

The Pokes return to action at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 for the final home dual of the season, hosting Oklahoma in a Bedlam matchup on senior day.a

No. 11 Oklahoma State 37, Air Force 3

Feb. 8, 2020 | East Gym | Colorado Springs, Colo.

125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) TF Graham Shore (AF) 18-2, 5:15

133: Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. Jared Van Vleet (AF) 11-6

141: Dusty Hone (OSU) MD Lenny Petersen (AF) 13-4

149: No. 5 Boo Lewallen (OSU) MD Dylan Martinez (AF) 16-5

157: No. 20 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) TF Trey Brisker (AF) 19-1, 6:39

165: No. 7 Travis Wittlake (OSU) MD Vincent Dolce (AF) 17-4

174: No. 10 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. Cody Surratt (AF) 4-1

184: No. 16 Anthony Montalvo (OSU) MD Jacob Thompson (AF) 18-5

197: No. 12 Dakota Geer (OSU) TF Casey Jumps (AF) 16-0, 3:46

HWT: Kayne Hutchison (AF) dec. Cornelius Putnam (OSU) 6-5

No. 11 Oklahoma State 25, Wyoming 7*

Feb. 8, 2020 | Arena-Auditorium | Laramie, Wyo.

125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) dec. Jake Svihel (WYO) 8-2

133: Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. No. 8 Montorie Bridges (WYO) SV1 3-1

141: Dusty Hone (OSU) dec. Trevor Jeffries (WYO) 8-2

149: No. 5 Boo Lewallen (OSU) Jacob Greenwood (WYO) MD, 14-2

157: No. 20 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) dec. Dewey Krueger (WYO) 6-0

165: No. 7 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Cole Moody (WYO) 10-5

174: No. 10 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. No. 12 Hayden Hastings (WYO) 8-2

184: No. 16 Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. Tate Samuelson (WYO) 2-1

197: Stephen Buchanan (WYO) dec. No. 12 Dakota Geer (OSU) 8-6

HWT: Brian Andrews (WYO) TF Austin Harris (OSU) 15-0

*Wyoming deducted a team point for bench misconduc