Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Grapplers Take Care of South Dakota State, Prepare for Mizzou

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Emily Lingenfelter.)

STILLWATER -- The 11th-ranked Oklahoma State wrestling team (9-2 overall, 5-1 Big 12) took nine of 10 bouts from the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in its 17th consecutive dual win inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday evening.

First-ranked Boo Lewallen kept his perfect season intact with a shutout major decision against No. 11 Henry Pohlmeyer, who ended the Cowboy’s season a year ago. After a scoreless first, the Poke escaped in the second and rode out the final period with two four-point turns to seal the 10-0 win.

“I like the way Boo Lewallen broke that match open a little bit in the third period,” coach John Smith said. “He was a little bit slow on his feet and a little bit conservative. Last year, that guy ended his season in November, so maybe he was just a little bit hesitant or concerned about what he does. You just wrestle smart and you wrestle hard, you finish hard. I did like that he broke the match open in the third period.”

Also collecting bonus points for the Cowboys was Nick Piccininni with a 17-1 technical fall against No. 19 Daniel Vega. The senior lit up the scoreboard in the first period, securing two takedowns, a two-point nearfall and four-point nearfall, and put the Cowboys ahead early. The win marked Piccininni’s third win against a ranked opponent this season and seventh technical fall.

Wyatt Sheets nabbed his fifth major decision on the season over Peyton Smith, 11-1, in a bout that featured three third-period takedowns for the Cowboy.

Cowboys Anthony Montalvo and Dakota Geer notched back-to-back bonus-point wins for OSU on the evening, too, both against ranked Jackrabbits. No. 15 Tanner Sloan resigned his match to 11th-ranked Geer due to injury after the first period. Montalvo topped No. 14 Zach Carlson with a takedown in the final seconds in a 3-1 decision.

“I came here to be the man,” Montalvo said. “I see all the guys on my team, and I go in the room every day and see the guys on the wall who are legends of the sport. It's like, you don't go out there hoping to get an upset. I want the fans to think, ‘He's going to go out there and put it on him.’ I want to earn that expectation from the fans and from myself."

A big third period for 133-pounder Reece Witcraft pushed him past Zach Price via decision, 9-4. Dusty Hone followed at 141 pounds and collected a huge takedown with 42 seconds left in the second period and secured a riding time point for a 5-2 victory.

Eighth-ranked Travis Wittlake advanced to 11-0 in dual action earning five takedowns in a 14-6 major decision over South Dakota State’s Tanner Cook. Joe Smith secured his second dual win in a row against Kelby Hawkins, 9-3, Smith tallied three takedowns and two escapes in his second dual appearance this season.

In the final match of the night, Austin Harris fell short to Blake Wolters, 4-3, in a hard-fought bout.

The Cowboys return to the mat at 2 p.m. on Sunday to take on the No. 25 Missouri Tigers in a renewal of a former classic Big 8/Big 12 contest.

No. 11 Oklahoma State 35, South Dakota State 3
Jan. 31, 2020 | Gallagher-Iba | Stillwater, Okla.

Attendance: 2,767
125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) TF No. 19 Danny Vega (SDSU) 17-1
133: Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. Zach Price (SDSU) 9-4

141: Dusty Hone (OSU) dec. Clay Carlson (SDSU) 5-2
149: No. 1 Boo Lewallen (OSU) MD No. 11 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) 10-0
157: Wyatt Sheets (OSU) MD Peyton Smith (SDSU) 11-3
165: No. 8 Travis Wittlake (OSU) MD Tanner Cook (SDSU) 14-6
174: No. 11 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. Kelby Hawkins 9-3
184: Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. No. 14 Zach Carlson 3-1
197: No. 11 Dakota Geer (OSU) inj, for. No. 15 Tanner Sloan 3:00

HWT: Blake Wolters (SDSU) dec. Austin Harris (OSU) 4-3

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboy Football Shoots for Another Great Cowboy/Junior Day and Visit Weekend

Oklahoma State football will host two official visitors in football and close to 35-to-40 prospects for the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Robert Allen

by

Pokeon1

Cowboys to Host JUCO Quarterback

Oklahoma State might be looking to add some experienced depth at the quarterback position this weekend as they're set to host JUCO quarterback out of City College of San Francisco Ethan Bullock.

Zach Lancaster

Hoops Notebook: Boynton on Bedlam Motivation and Improving in Practice

The first Bedlam game of the season for Oklahoma State hoops is upon us and the Cowboys will be looking to pick up their first win in conference play.

Zach Lancaster

Don't Dismay, Renewed Hope Nears

The basketball seasons haven't delivered, but diamond days could be special

John Helsley

Bunyawi Thamchaiwat is Orange Hot on the Courts Right Now

Oklahoma State sophomore tennis player Bunyawi Thamchaiwat is on a roll to start this spring season in tennis.

Robert Allen

Hoops Notes: Boynton and Co. out on Recruiting Trail

Mike Boynton has been out on the road recruiting this week trying to shore up the future of Oklahoma State basketball, including offering a four-star guard out of Kansas City.

Zach Lancaster

Gundy Offers John Paul Richardson, son of former A&M and Oilers QB Bucky Richardson

Oklahoma State football offered a scholarship to John Paul Richardson, a 2021 receiver prospect out of Missouri City Ridge Point.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Picked Second in Big 12 Baseball by the Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State baseball was chosen second in the annual preseason coaches poll conducted by the Big 12.

Robert Allen

Big 12 Announces Schedule Change

The Big 12 announced a schedule for Oklahoma State football's game against the Texas Longhorns the week of Thanksgiving this coming November.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Add Impressive Junior College Linebacker To 2020 Class

Oklahoma State has landed an additional piece to the 2020 class. Iowa Central Community College linebacker Lamont Bishop committed to the Cowboys Sunday afternoon, just hours after reporting his offer, after spending the weekend on campus for an official visit.

Marshall Levenson

by

Orange Tuono