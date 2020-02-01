Grapplers Take Care of South Dakota State, Prepare for Mizzou

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Emily Lingenfelter.)

STILLWATER -- The 11th-ranked Oklahoma State wrestling team (9-2 overall, 5-1 Big 12) took nine of 10 bouts from the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in its 17th consecutive dual win inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday evening.

First-ranked Boo Lewallen kept his perfect season intact with a shutout major decision against No. 11 Henry Pohlmeyer, who ended the Cowboy’s season a year ago. After a scoreless first, the Poke escaped in the second and rode out the final period with two four-point turns to seal the 10-0 win.

“I like the way Boo Lewallen broke that match open a little bit in the third period,” coach John Smith said. “He was a little bit slow on his feet and a little bit conservative. Last year, that guy ended his season in November, so maybe he was just a little bit hesitant or concerned about what he does. You just wrestle smart and you wrestle hard, you finish hard. I did like that he broke the match open in the third period.”

Also collecting bonus points for the Cowboys was Nick Piccininni with a 17-1 technical fall against No. 19 Daniel Vega. The senior lit up the scoreboard in the first period, securing two takedowns, a two-point nearfall and four-point nearfall, and put the Cowboys ahead early. The win marked Piccininni’s third win against a ranked opponent this season and seventh technical fall.

Wyatt Sheets nabbed his fifth major decision on the season over Peyton Smith, 11-1, in a bout that featured three third-period takedowns for the Cowboy.

Cowboys Anthony Montalvo and Dakota Geer notched back-to-back bonus-point wins for OSU on the evening, too, both against ranked Jackrabbits. No. 15 Tanner Sloan resigned his match to 11th-ranked Geer due to injury after the first period. Montalvo topped No. 14 Zach Carlson with a takedown in the final seconds in a 3-1 decision.

“I came here to be the man,” Montalvo said. “I see all the guys on my team, and I go in the room every day and see the guys on the wall who are legends of the sport. It's like, you don't go out there hoping to get an upset. I want the fans to think, ‘He's going to go out there and put it on him.’ I want to earn that expectation from the fans and from myself."

A big third period for 133-pounder Reece Witcraft pushed him past Zach Price via decision, 9-4. Dusty Hone followed at 141 pounds and collected a huge takedown with 42 seconds left in the second period and secured a riding time point for a 5-2 victory.

Eighth-ranked Travis Wittlake advanced to 11-0 in dual action earning five takedowns in a 14-6 major decision over South Dakota State’s Tanner Cook. Joe Smith secured his second dual win in a row against Kelby Hawkins, 9-3, Smith tallied three takedowns and two escapes in his second dual appearance this season.

In the final match of the night, Austin Harris fell short to Blake Wolters, 4-3, in a hard-fought bout.

The Cowboys return to the mat at 2 p.m. on Sunday to take on the No. 25 Missouri Tigers in a renewal of a former classic Big 8/Big 12 contest.

No. 11 Oklahoma State 35, South Dakota State 3

Jan. 31, 2020 | Gallagher-Iba | Stillwater, Okla.

Attendance: 2,767

125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) TF No. 19 Danny Vega (SDSU) 17-1

133: Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. Zach Price (SDSU) 9-4

141: Dusty Hone (OSU) dec. Clay Carlson (SDSU) 5-2

149: No. 1 Boo Lewallen (OSU) MD No. 11 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) 10-0

157: Wyatt Sheets (OSU) MD Peyton Smith (SDSU) 11-3

165: No. 8 Travis Wittlake (OSU) MD Tanner Cook (SDSU) 14-6

174: No. 11 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. Kelby Hawkins 9-3

184: Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. No. 14 Zach Carlson 3-1

197: No. 11 Dakota Geer (OSU) inj, for. No. 15 Tanner Sloan 3:00

HWT: Blake Wolters (SDSU) dec. Austin Harris (OSU) 4-3