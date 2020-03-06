Pokes Report
Scott, Leeper Dominant In Cowboy Baseball Win Over BYU

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State rode the pitching of Parker Scott and Ben Leeper to a series-opening win over BYU Thursday as the duo combined for 19 strikeouts in a 2-0 win at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.

Scott racked up 13 strikeouts over seven innings, while Leeper worked the final two innings and recorded all six outs via strikeout.

The 19 strikeouts are one shy of the OSU and Big 12 Conference record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game. The Cowboys punched out 20 against Alabama A&M on March 23, 2010, with Kevin Chambers fanning 15 and Brian Denneny five. The program record for strikeouts in a game is 21, which came in a 15-inning contest against Texas in 2011.

With the win, OSU improved to 9-5 on the season, including a 6-1 mark at home, while BYU fell to 7-7.

Scott improved to 3-1 as the southpaw allowed just two hits, both first-inning singles, and one walk, that also coming in the opening frame.

OSU scraped across the only runs it would need in the seventh inning. The Cowboys loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, walk and bunt single, and Kaden Polcovich brought home a run with a sacrifice fly to center field. Hueston Morrill later came home to score on a wild pitch to put the Pokes up 2-0.

Leeper came out of the bullpen to open the eighth. After walking the first batter he faced, he struck out the next three before striking out the side in the ninth to earn his second save.

The two teams return to action Friday at 4 p.m., with Saturday’s finale set for noon.

