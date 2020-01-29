Pokes Report
Three Cowboys Selected For Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

IRVING, Texas — Oklahoma State had three players recognized on the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Baseball Team, which was selected in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

The Cowboys’ incoming recruiting class has been ranked as high as No. 3 nationally, and two of OSU’s newest arrivals earned recognition as Kaden Polcovich was named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year and Bryce Osmond collected Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year honors.

Along with that duo, OSU senior outfielder Carson McCusker was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Polcovich comes to Stillwater after two standout junior college seasons at Northwest Florida State. An infielder who also has the versatility to play in the outfield, the switch hitter and Edmond, Okla. native hit .273 last season with 12 home runs, 38 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 53 games. He followed that up by being named to the 2019 All-Cape Cod League Team last summer.

Osmond enjoyed a highly decorated career at Jenks High School, where he was a prep All-American. A two-way player as a right-handed pitcher and shortstop, he was rated the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft by MLB Pipeline, and he was a 35-round pick of the Washington Nationals last June.

As a senior at JHS, Osmond went 7-1 with a 1.69 ERA on the mound and racked up 89 strikeouts in 51 innings of work.

McCusker is entering his third season in a Cowboy uniform and is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he led OSU with a .311 batting average, 17 doubles and three triples. He also tallied six home runs and 40 RBIs in 52 games. The Sparks, Nev. native earned honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades in each of his first two seasons in Stillwater.

