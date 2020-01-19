Piccininni Scores 100th Win in Pokes’ First Top-10 Dual Victory of Season

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 3-0 Big 12) picked up their first top-10 dual win of the season against the No. 10 Pittsburgh Panthers, 30-10, behind two big upsets and Nick Piccininni’s 100th win Saturday evening inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

"It is special. Putting my name next to a bunch of guys before me who are legends of the sport is definitely something to be proud of,” Piccininni said. “Getting 100 wins is a cool milestone to hit in the orange Oklahoma State singlet."

Piccininni’s 4:15 fall over Pitt’s Louis Newell made him the 44th Cowboy to reach the 100-win milestone. The East Setauket, N.Y. native joined teammate Kaid Brock in the 100-win club, who was the most recent Cowboy to accomplish the feat.

"He's one of those guys that you would coach forever,” coach John Smith said. “It's not so much about being good but his attitude… the way he addresses practice… the way he comes in and he's a great student. I don't think in my five years coaching him I've ever had to question him about school or what's happening in school. He's just a consistent guy who has great discipline in his life. I think he's a guy who really wants his team to do well. It's his senior year. He knows our team has to fight for tough wins, and he does everything he can to start that off in the duals."

Andrew Shomers earned the Cowboys’ third bonus-point win of the evening when he pulled off the upset over No. 17 Gregg Harvey, 10-0. The senior outscored his opponents this weekend a combined, 21-3. In the following match, Anthony Montalvo improved his record to 13-4 on the season, taking out seventh-ranked Nino Bonaccorsi via decision, 6-4.

“The bout at 174 was a really solid effort,” coach John Smith said “I was surprised by that effort. Anthony at 184 was good. We saw when Montalvo went up 4-1, he did a really good job of keeping the pressure and then going back to his wrists and returning him to the mat.”

No. 3 Boo Lewallen notched a bonus point win in the 149-pound bout with a 19-4 tech fall over Luke Kemerer. The bonus-point victory for Lewallen was his seventh of the season as the undefeated Cowboy collected win No. 13.

At 157 pounds, Wyatt Sheets held on to win a 9-8 decision against Taleb Rahmani in a wild back-and-forth match. Down a point to begin the third period, Sheets chose to start in the down position. After taking the lead with a quick reversal, Rahmani was awarded a stalling point, then escaped to take a 7-6 lead. In the final seconds, Sheets scored another takedown, and Rahmani escaped once more, but Sheets’ 1:02of riding time was the difference as the Cowboy hung on to win the decision.

Also picking up decisions for the Cowboys in the dual win were Dusty Hone at 141 pounds, ninth-ranked Travis Wittlake at 165 pounds and No. 11 Dakota Geer at 197 pounds.

The Pokes are back in action on the road next weekend as they head to Iowa for duals with Northern Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 25, and the Iowa State Cyclones the following day.

No. 9 Oklahoma State 30, No. 10 Pittsburgh 10

Jan. 18, 2020 | Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater

125: No. 4 (OSU) FALL Louis Newell (PITT) 4:15

133: No. 6 Mickey Philippi (PITT) FALL (OSU) 4:04

141: (OSU) dec. Cole Matthews (PITT) 7-1

149: No. 3 (OSU) TF Luke Kemerer (PITT) 19-4

157: (OSU) dec. Taleb Rahmani (PITT) 9-8

165: No. 9 (OSU) dec. No. 11 Jake Wentzel (PITT) 9-2

174: (OSU) MD No. 17 Gregg Harvey (PITT) 10-0

184: (OSU) dec. No. 7 Nino Bonaccorsi (PITT) 6-4

197: No. 11 (OSU) Kellen Stout (PITT) 6-2

HWT: No. 8 Demetrius Thomas (PITT) MD (OSU) 14-3