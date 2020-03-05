Pokes Report
Cowboy Wrestling Leads Big 12 With No. 1 Seeds

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State wrestling once again leads the Big 12 with No. 1 overall individual seeds. The Big 12 Conference announced the seeding for the upcoming Big 12 Tournament at the BOK Center in Tulsa and the Cowboys lead the way with Nick Piccininni (125), Boo Lewallen (149) and Travis Wittlake (165).

Behind the Cowboys are Northern Iowa with two: Bryce Steiert (174) and Taylor Lujan (184, Utah Valley with one: Tate Orndorff (HWT), West Virginia with one: Noah Adams (197), Wyoming with one: Montorie Bridges (133) and Oklahoma with one: Dom Demas (141).

The list of the Cowboy rankings look like this:

125: No. 1 Nick Piccininni

133: No. 6 Reece Witcraft

141: No. 4 Dusty Hone

149: No. 1 Boo Lewallen

157: No. 3 Wyatt Sheets

165: No. 1 Travis Wittlake

174: No. 5 Joe Smith

184: No. 2 Anthony Montalvo

197: No. 5 Dakota Geer

HWT: Austin Harris

Piccininni gets things started in the Quarterfinals at 125 on March 7 as he'll face the winner of West Virginia's #8 Joey Thomas and Fresno State's Jeremy Trinh.

Witcraft faces off against Air Force's Jared VanVleet in the preliminary round at 133. As for Hone, he'll face the winner of Fresno State's DJ Lloren and Utah Valley's Kainalu Estrella in the quarterfinals 141.

At 149, Lewallen will face the winner of Wyoming's Jaron Jensen and Utah Valley's Cameron Hunsaker in the quarters, while Sheets will face the winner of West Virginia's Alex Hornfeck and Air Force's Trey Brisker in the quarters at 157.

At 165, Wittlake will face the winner of Northern Iowa's Austin Yant and Utah Valley's Koy Wilinkson in the quarters, as Joe Smith will face North Dakota State's Luke Weber in the prelims at 174.

At 184, Montalvo will face Fresno State's Hunter Cruz in the prelims, while Geer will face Fresno State's Isaiah Perez at 197. Rounding out the lineup for the Pokes is heavyweight Austin Harris and he'll face Wyoming's Brian Andrews in the prelims.

This year, the first three rounds of the Tournament can be watched on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ while the championship round will be on the FOX Sports Regional Networks.

