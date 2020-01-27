Pokes Notch a Pair of Upsets to Top No. 16 Iowa State

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

AMES, Iowa – No. 8 Oklahoma State wrestling (8-2 overall, 4-1 Big 12) closed out its weekend in Iowa with a 23-9 victory against the 16th-ranked Cyclones on Sunday afternoon inside Hilton Coliseum. The outing marked OSU’s 13th consecutive dual against Iowa State.

Cowboys Reece Witcraft and Joe Smith collected upset wins for the Cowboys en route to the team’s fourth conference victory of the season. At 133 pounds, Witcraft notched a tight 9-8 decision over Iowa State’s No. 15 Todd Small. The true freshman scored an escape, a takedown and two-point nearfall to come from behind in the third period and top the Cyclone in only his second win against a ranked wrestler this season.

“We did a good job at 133 pounds and other weights where the matches were tight,” coach John Smith said. “We did a good job of just following through and getting strong with each period. I thought we did a good job of that today. It was a good team effort, and several individuals gave us some great examples of what we’re looking for.”

Senior Smith won his first dual bout of the year over ISU’s 11th-ranked Sam Colbray. With no score after a period, the Cowboy scored the escape quickly in the second and then picked up a pair of takedowns to top Colbray, 5-2.

Also garnering a quality win for the Pokes was 125-pounder Nick Piccininni. The senior faced his third ranked opponent on the year in No. 12 Alex Mackall. He picked up a first-period takedown and two-point turn and capped the bout off in the same fashion, winning a 10-2 major decision and his 14th bonus point win this year.

Boo Lewallen maintained his perfect record in a bout where he amassed more than five minutes of riding time. The Cowboy scored a pair of takedowns and nearfalls in the match and collected a 13-1 major decision.

Ninth-ranked Travis Wittlake advanced to 10-0 in dual action with a 9-4 decision over Cyclone Chase Straw. Joining him with a decision of his own was redshirt freshman Anthony Montalvo. Montalvo took out Marcus Coleman, 6-2, at 184 pounds for the Cowboys.

Dakota Geer followed up that win with a 21-8 major decision over Francis Duggan. Geer added to his team-leading 21 takedowns with seven in the bout, including four in the third period.

The Cowboys dropped matches at 141, 157 and 285 pounds. Dusty Hone came up short against No. 6 Ian Parker, 5-2. Wyatt Sheets lost a major decision to No. 3 David Carr, and in his second dual outing of the year, Cornelius Putnam dropped a 6-2 decision to No. 14 Gannon Gremmel.

No. 8 Oklahoma State 23, No. 16 Iowa State 9

Jan. 26, 2020 | Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) MD No. 12 Alex Mackall (ISU) 10-2

133: Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. No. 15 Todd Small (ISU) 9-8

141: No. 6 Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Dusty Hone (OSU) 5-2

149: No. 3 Boo Lewallen (OSU) MD Ryan Leisure (ISU) 13-1

157: No. 3 David Carr (ISU) MD Wyatt Sheets (OSU) 14-6

165: No. 9 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Chase Straw (ISU) 9-4

174: No. 12 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. No. 11 Sam Colbray (ISU) 5-2

184: Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. Marcus Coleman (ISU) 6-2

197: No. 11 Dakota Geer (OSU) MD Francis Duggan (ISU) 21-8

HWT: No. 14 Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Cornelius Putnam (OSU) 6-2