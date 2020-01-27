Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Pokes Notch a Pair of Upsets to Top No. 16 Iowa State

Zach Lancaster

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

AMES, Iowa – No. 8 Oklahoma State wrestling (8-2 overall, 4-1 Big 12) closed out its weekend in Iowa with a 23-9 victory against the 16th-ranked Cyclones on Sunday afternoon inside Hilton Coliseum. The outing marked OSU’s 13th consecutive dual against Iowa State.

Cowboys Reece Witcraft and Joe Smith collected upset wins for the Cowboys en route to the team’s fourth conference victory of the season. At 133 pounds, Witcraft notched a tight 9-8 decision over Iowa State’s No. 15 Todd Small. The true freshman scored an escape, a takedown and two-point nearfall to come from behind in the third period and top the Cyclone in only his second win against a ranked wrestler this season.

“We did a good job at 133 pounds and other weights where the matches were tight,” coach John Smith said. “We did a good job of just following through and getting strong with each period. I thought we did a good job of that today. It was a good team effort, and several individuals gave us some great examples of what we’re looking for.”

Senior Smith won his first dual bout of the year over ISU’s 11th-ranked Sam Colbray. With no score after a period, the Cowboy scored the escape quickly in the second and then picked up a pair of takedowns to top Colbray, 5-2.

Also garnering a quality win for the Pokes was 125-pounder Nick Piccininni. The senior faced his third ranked opponent on the year in No. 12 Alex Mackall. He picked up a first-period takedown and two-point turn and capped the bout off in the same fashion, winning a 10-2 major decision and his 14th bonus point win this year.

Boo Lewallen maintained his perfect record in a bout where he amassed more than five minutes of riding time. The Cowboy scored a pair of takedowns and nearfalls in the match and collected a 13-1 major decision.

Ninth-ranked Travis Wittlake advanced to 10-0 in dual action with a 9-4 decision over Cyclone Chase Straw. Joining him with a decision of his own was redshirt freshman Anthony Montalvo. Montalvo took out Marcus Coleman, 6-2, at 184 pounds for the Cowboys.

Dakota Geer followed up that win with a 21-8 major decision over Francis Duggan. Geer added to his team-leading 21 takedowns with seven in the bout, including four in the third period.

The Cowboys dropped matches at 141, 157 and 285 pounds. Dusty Hone came up short against No. 6 Ian Parker, 5-2. Wyatt Sheets lost a major decision to No. 3 David Carr, and in his second dual outing of the year, Cornelius Putnam dropped a 6-2 decision to No. 14 Gannon Gremmel.

No. 8 Oklahoma State 23, No. 16 Iowa State 9
Jan. 26, 2020 | Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) MD No. 12 Alex Mackall (ISU) 10-2
133: Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. No. 15 Todd Small (ISU) 9-8
141: No. 6 Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Dusty Hone (OSU) 5-2
149: No. 3 Boo Lewallen (OSU) MD Ryan Leisure (ISU) 13-1
157: No. 3 David Carr (ISU) MD Wyatt Sheets (OSU) 14-6
165: No. 9 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Chase Straw (ISU) 9-4
174: No. 12 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. No. 11 Sam Colbray (ISU) 5-2
184: Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. Marcus Coleman (ISU) 6-2
197: No. 11 Dakota Geer (OSU) MD Francis Duggan (ISU) 21-8
HWT: No. 14 Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Cornelius Putnam (OSU) 6-2

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Finally Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Aggies

The 73-62 win comes against Texas A&M in College Station as apart of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys were in control for nearly the entire game and held a considerable lead for about the last 16 minutes, including holding a 21 point lead mid second half.

Marshall Levenson

by

Mojo52

Editorial: When Should Boynton Say When on Seniors?

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton may need to consider a youth movement.

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

Pokes Offer 2020 Four-Star Guard

Mike Boynton and Co. extend an offer to a four-star guard Donovan Williams out of Nebraska. Plus, an updated look at the scholarship situation.

Zach Lancaster

Can OSU build momentum?

It's back to the Big 12 for OSU, seeing a conference win

John Helsley

Allen and Levenson Top 5 Cowboys Need to Step Up to Help Create Banner 2020 Season

Pokes Report's Robert Allen and Marshall Levenson each pick five Cowboys that could make a difference in the 2020 season.

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Wallace More than a Silent Partner with Chuba's Statement

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace talks about his knee rehab and the promise that teammate Chuba Hubbard made for next season.

Robert Allen

Recruiting Continues with Three Official Visitors and Looking for Top Walk-ons

Oklahoma State football has three official visitors this weekend and a special day for walk-on candidates.

Robert Allen

by

Robert N. Allen

Lewallen Remains Undefeated as Cowboys Drop Dual to UNI

Cowboy wrestler Boo Lewallen picked up win No. 13 on the season Saturday, defeating No. 12 Max Thomsen in Oklahoma State’s 19-15 loss to Northern Iowa inside the McLeod Center.

Pokes Report Staff

Cowgirls Advance in ITA to Play Ohio State for Trip to ITA Kickoff Classic in Chicago

Oklahoma State beat San Diego and now the 10th-ranked Cowgirls take on 25th-ranked Ohio State on Sunday

Pokes Report Staff

Cowgirls Can't Sustain Momentum, Drop Home Game to Texas

Oklahoma State Cowgirls basketball couldn't sustain the momentum of the road upset at West Virginia as they lose a close one at home to Texas.

Pokes Report Staff