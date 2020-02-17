Cowboy Baseball Drops Series At Grand Canyon

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

PHOENIX – Oklahoma State came up short in its first weekend series of the season Sunday as the 16-ranked Cowboys fell 9-3 to Grand Canyon in the rubber game at GCU Ballpark.

Offensively, Caeden Trenkle led the Cowboys with a 3-for-4 day that included a double and an RBI, while Max Hewitt went 3-for-3 at the plate and Cade Cabbiness had two hits and also drove in a run.

Justin Campbell took the loss on the mound as the freshman right-hander allowed five runs on four hits in three innings of work; he struck out four and issued a pair of walks.

GCU took a lead it would never relinquish on a two-run home run off the bat of Dominic Grissom in the second and added three more runs on three hits in the third.

Trailing 5-0, the Cowboys plated their first run of the contest in the fifth when Trenkle collected the first RBI of his career on a single.

OSU would score in each of the next two innings, getting an RBI single from Cabbiness in the sixth and a sacrifice fly from Kaden Polcovich in the seventh, but could never cut its deficit under four as the home team plated two more runs in the sixth.

The Pokes used seven different pitchers in the game, with four of those making their OSU debuts.

OSU concludes its trip to Phoenix with a showdown at No. 3 Arizona State Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. (CST).