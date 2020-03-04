Cowboy Baseball Drops Midweek Contest

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State lost at home for the first time this season Tuesday as Missouri State defeated the Cowboys 11-10 at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.

The Cowboys left 16 runners stranded on the base as they fell to 8-5 on the season, which includes a 5-1 mark at Reynolds Stadium; OSU is now 10-2 all time against Missouri State under head coach Josh Holliday.

OSU collected 14 hits in the contest, with Max Hewitt’s 3-for-5, three-RBI effort leading the way. Caeden Trenkle, Kaden Polcovich and Justin Campbell each had two hits for the Cowboys.

The Pokes used six different pitchers in the contest. In his first-career start, Kale Davis allowed five runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Zach Cable took the loss to fall to 0-1 as he allowed the eventual game-winning run to score in the ninth.

OSU had the tying run on second and the winning run on first with two outs in the ninth, but Cade Cabbiness popped out to end the game.

The game was tight throughout, with Missouri State taking a 2-1 lead after the first inning of play. OSU’s run came compliments of an RBI double down the right field line by Hewitt.

In the second, OSU struck for a pair of runs to take the lead, getting an RBI single by Trenkle and a throwing error on the play that allowed the go-ahead run to score.

The Bears (6-6) rallied for four runs in the fourth to take their first lead. Ben Whetstone led off the inning with a home run, and the visitors used back-to-back, two-out singles to plate three runs and go up 6-3.

OSU continued to chip away at the lead, cutting it to one on Hewitt’s RBI single in the sixth. After MSU took an 8-5 advantage in the seventh with a pair of runs, the Pokes countered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning on an RBI triple by Hueston Morrill and a run-scoring single by Polcovich to make the score 8-7.

Missouri State went up 10-7 in the eighth, but a three-run rally by the Cowboys in the bottom of the frame tied the score.

Hewitt got things started with a leadoff walk, and an Alix Garcia single and a groundout moved two runners into scoring position for Cabbiness. And the senior delivered, plating two runs with a double into the left-center field gap to make the score 10-9.

Up next, pinch hitter Jake Thompson smacked an opposite-field single through the right side to plate Cabbiness with the tying run.

In the ninth, Cable came out of the OSU bullpen to open the inning. After retiring the first batter, he hit Greg Ziegler with a pitch. The first of three wild pitches moved Ziegler to second and a walk and passed ball put Bears on the corners.

Ziegler would come home to score what proved to be the winning run on a wild pitch before Cable picked up a pair of strikeouts to escape further damage.

Trailing 11-10, OSU saw its first two batters in the ninth strike out before Garcia was hit by a pitch, and Campbell singled. But Cabbiness was retired on the first pitch of his at-bat to end the game.

OSU returns to action Thursday when it opens a three-game series with BYU at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium. Both the series opener and Friday’s contest are set for 4 p.m. starts, while Saturday’s finale has been rescheduled for a noon first pitch.