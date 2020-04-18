Cowboy Wrestlers Earn Eight NWCA 2020 All-America Spots

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Three Oklahoma State wrestlers were named first-team All-Americans in the modified NWCA 2020 Division I All-America teams. The honor is typically based on outstanding work of student-athletes at the NCAA Championships each spring. This year, with championships canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, All-America honors were based on wrestlers’ overall body of work through the dual season and conference tournaments leading up to the NCAA tournament.

Earning first-team nods for the Pokes were senior Nick Piccininni (125), redshirt junior Boo Lewallen (149) and newcomer Travis Wittlake (165). All three claimed Big 12 titles at their respective weights last month in Tulsa, Okla.

Piccininni claimed his fourth league championship and finished off the season with a 26-2 record and four wins against ranked opponents. It marked his third season with more than 25 victories to his name as he rounded out an impressive Cowboy career that included 110 wins. The senior claimed the third seed at the canceled championships.

Lewallen notched his second conference titles at 149 pounds after missing the Big 12 Championships in 2019. He went 21-2 for the Cowboys in his first complete season without injury. He led all Cowboys with seven ranked victories and nine wins via major decision. He was the fifth-seeded wrestler at 149 pounds following the conference tournament weekend.

At 165 pounds, Wittake put together a 28-2 record for the Pokes en route to his first Big 12 Championship. The freshman led all starters in overall wins and dual victories for the 2020 season. The Oregon native went 5-2 against ranked opponents and was slated as the No. 4 wrestler in his weight class heading into the championships.

Earning second-team honors for OSU were Wyatt Sheets (157), Joe Smith (174) and Anthony Montalvo (184). Sheets was one of four finalists for the Cowboys at the 2020 Big 12 Championships. Smith and Montalvo each claimed third at the event.

Honorable mention accolades went to Dusty Hone (141) and Dakota Geer (197). Hone and Geer both finished third at the Big 12 tournament, marking Geer’s second consecutive top-three finish.

NWCA DI All-America Teams

First Team:

125: Nick Piccininni

149: Boo Lewallen

165: Travis Wittlake

Second Team:

157: Wyatt Sheets

174: Joe Smith

184: Anthony Montalvo

Honorable Mention

141: Dusty Hone

197: Dakota Geer