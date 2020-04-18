Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboy Wrestlers Earn Eight NWCA 2020 All-America Spots

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Three Oklahoma State wrestlers were named first-team All-Americans in the modified NWCA 2020 Division I All-America teams. The honor is typically based on outstanding work of student-athletes at the NCAA Championships each spring. This year, with championships canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, All-America honors were based on wrestlers’ overall body of work through the dual season and conference tournaments leading up to the NCAA tournament.

Earning first-team nods for the Pokes were senior Nick Piccininni (125), redshirt junior Boo Lewallen (149) and newcomer Travis Wittlake (165). All three claimed Big 12 titles at their respective weights last month in Tulsa, Okla.

Piccininni claimed his fourth league championship and finished off the season with a 26-2 record and four wins against ranked opponents. It marked his third season with more than 25 victories to his name as he rounded out an impressive Cowboy career that included 110 wins. The senior claimed the third seed at the canceled championships.

Lewallen notched his second conference titles at 149 pounds after missing the Big 12 Championships in 2019. He went 21-2 for the Cowboys in his first complete season without injury. He led all Cowboys with seven ranked victories and nine wins via major decision. He was the fifth-seeded wrestler at 149 pounds following the conference tournament weekend.

At 165 pounds, Wittake put together a 28-2 record for the Pokes en route to his first Big 12 Championship. The freshman led all starters in overall wins and dual victories for the 2020 season. The Oregon native went 5-2 against ranked opponents and was slated as the No. 4 wrestler in his weight class heading into the championships.

Earning second-team honors for OSU were Wyatt Sheets (157), Joe Smith (174) and Anthony Montalvo (184). Sheets was one of four finalists for the Cowboys at the 2020 Big 12 Championships. Smith and Montalvo each claimed third at the event.

Honorable mention accolades went to Dusty Hone (141) and Dakota Geer (197). Hone and Geer both finished third at the Big 12 tournament, marking Geer’s second consecutive top-three finish.

NWCA DI All-America Teams

First Team:

125: Nick Piccininni

149: Boo Lewallen

165: Travis Wittlake

Second Team:

157: Wyatt Sheets

174: Joe Smith

184: Anthony Montalvo

Honorable Mention

141: Dusty Hone

197: Dakota Geer

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tylan Wallace Says He's With Gundy, Working to Be Ready

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace talks about rehab, football, and Mike Gundy

Robert Allen

Pokes Report Q&A with New Basketball Signee Donovan Williams

Donovan Williams is a top tier player from Lincoln, Nebraska that is going to be a Cowboy.

Robert Allen

Boynton and Co. Added Two Relatively Unknown, yet Talented Players in 2020 Class

On the first day of the spring signing period this past Wednesday, Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State added two relatively unknown, yet talented players to the 2020 class.

Zach Lancaster

NCAA Adjusts Eligibility Requirements for Incoming Freshmen Athletes

According to a release from the NCAA on Friday morning, eligibility requirements for the 2020 class have been updated

Zach Lancaster

Spring Scoping: 2021 Offensive Line Recruiting Is Among The Best In The Nation

The recruiting strength for Dickey has carried over into the class of 2021.

Marshall Levenson

Attitude and Atmosphere Around the Big 12 Varies But Hopes Are Similar

Big 12 radio announcers like John Morris at Baylor and John Walters at Iowa State talk Big 12 climate.

Robert Allen

Could Boynton and Co. Land Another Prospect in the 2020 Class?

During a Zoom call with media on Thursday morning, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton mentioned that he's "always recruiting for this class." Does that mean the 2020 class isn't finished?

Zach Lancaster

Mike Boynton and Co. Sign Top-10 2020 Recruiting Class

Following the completion of the first day of the spring signing period, Oklahoma State's Mike Boynton and Co. had compiled a consensus top-10 ranked 2020 recruiting class.

Zach Lancaster

SI Reports on Some Government Movement as VP Mike Pence Meets with College Athletic Leaders

Vice President Mike Pence meets with major college athletic administrators

Pokes Report Staff

by

High Def Poke

Donovan Williams Commits to Oklahoma State

Lincoln (NE) North Star four-star guard Donovan Williams commits to Oklahoma State over Kansas State.

Zach Lancaster

by

TeaTownCowboy