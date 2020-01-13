Cowboys Defeat Bears in First Home Dual of 2020

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – The No. 11 Oklahoma State wrestling team (5-1, 2-0 Big 12) notched six bonus point wins against Northern Colorado en route to a 36-3 defeat of the Bears on Sunday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The victory marks the Cowboys’ second conference win of the year.

"When you wrestle someone you need to dominate, it's hard to ever get what you want out of those matches,” coach John Smith said. “I knew there were several matches that were going to be competitive.”

The Pokes took nine out of 10 bouts from the Bears, starting with a Nick Piccininni 20-5 technical fall over Jace Koelzer. He lit up the scoreboard in the third period, securing four takedowns, and put the Cowboys ahead early. OSU finished the dual with three technical falls and three major decisions.

At 165 pounds Travis Wittlake defeated Macoy Flanagan in the first period, 16-1. Wittlake earned two first-period takedowns and three consecutive turns to end the match in 2:23. It marked the redshirt freshman’s third technical fall victory of the season. Also collecting a technical fall for the Pokes was Dakota Geer, who rattled off four takedowns in the second period and capped it with a four-point nearfall to finish the bout in 4:35. He defeated Seth Bogulski, 19-3.

Dusty Hone defeated Christopher Sandoval via major decision, 8-0. The Cowboy scored four points in the second period and didn’t give up a point to the Bear. Boo Lewallen remained undefeated, earning his third win over a ranked opponent this season. He upended 17th-ranked Andrew Alirez, 11-7, behind a six-point effort in the third.

“I’m just trying to figure out how to make matches go the way I want them to go, which I think our whole team is trying to do,” Lewallen said. “I’m just trying to clean up these matches and continue to put pressure on guys and score points. Yeah, I separated the score when it got hard late in the match, but I’d like to do that earlier in the match, where I open up the score a little more early on and then wrestle through the match like that.”

Coming off a third-place finish at the Southern Scuffle, Wyatt Sheets collected a 17-4 major decision over Nathan Moore behind a four-takedown final period. Senior Andrew Shomers collected his second dual win of the season at 174 pounds with a shutout victory over Northern Colorado’s Billy Higgins.

Anthony Montalvo defeated Alan Clothier in a close, 6-3, decision to claim his fourth dual win of the season.

Austin Harris closed out the dual with a 4-3 victory in the heavyweight match. He picked up a third-period takedown and held off a late attack to secure the one-point decision and his third straight dual match win.

Reece Witcraft had the only loss of the day in a tough match against No. 19 Mosha Schwartz, 12-11. Mosha earned a takedown late in third to give him the advantage.

The Cowboys return to action Friday night with a Big 12 dual against West Virginia and follow that up with a second dual slated for Saturday, both at 7 p.m.

No. 11 Oklahoma State 36, Northern Colorado 3

Jan. 12, 2020 | Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater

Attendance: 2,798

125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) TF Jace Koelzer (UNCO) 20-5

133: No. 19 Mosha Schwartz (UNCO) dec. Reece Witcraft (OSU) 12-11

141: Dusty Hone (OSU) MD Chris Sandoval (UNCO) 8-0

149: No. 3 Boo Lewallen (OSU) dec. No. 17 Andrew Alirez (UNCO) 11-4

157: Wyatt Sheets (OSU) MD Nathan Moore (UNCO) 17-4

165: No. 9 Travis Wittlake (OSU) TF Macoy Flanagan (UNCO) 16-1

174: Andrew Shomers (OSU) MD Billy Higgings (UNCO) 9-0

184: Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. Alan Clothier (UNCO) 6-3

197: No. 11 Dakota Geer (OSU) TF Seth Bogulski (UNCO) 19-3

HWT: Austin Harris (OSU) dec. Robert Winters (UNCO) 4-3