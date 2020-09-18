SI.com
Rickie Fowler Struggles on Day Two of U.S. Open

Zach Lancaster

It was a rough day on the course at Winged Foot in the second round of the U.S. Open as the wind and greens played havoc on just about every golfer, especially Rickie Fowler.

There's still a lot of golf left to be played on the second day of the U.S. Open, but Rickie Fowler entered the clubhouse at +7 over on the day, leaving him at +6 overall after a dismal second round on Friday.

The projected cut line is at +5, so it looks like Fowler might make the cut going into Saturday with the way the second round is going for everyone. You can follow the action here as the second round continues.

As for Fowler’s group mates, former Oklahoma State golfers Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland, Wolff was +4 on the day bringing his overall score to even through the first two days, and Hovland is a +2 overall after going +1 on the day.

Charles Howell III is at +4 and Alex Noren is sitting at +6.

The trio of Fowler, Hovland and Wolff started the second round on the back nine and Fowler’s day was doomed from the opening hole at 10 as he shot a double bogey.

Through the first nine holes, Fowler finished with three bogeys, one on the 11th, 15th and 18th holes, and two double bogeys, one on the 10th and 17th holes, while finishing the back nine with just one birdie.

On the front nine for the last nine holes of the round and Fowler was marginally better. He finished with just two bogeys, one on the 3rd and 9th holes to finish the day at +7.

As for Hovland, he had the best day of the three Cowboy golfers as he’d find his way to -2 to start the day, but bogeyed the three of the first four holes on the front nine to drop to +2. He’d birdie the par four 6th hole to bring his score back to +1.

