Cowgirl Softball Star Samantha Show To Headline First Ever TOPPS Softball Trading Cards

These professional athletes are currently playing for Athletes Unlimited, a network of new professional sports leagues where athletes compete in fantasy- inspired games starting with softball in 2020 and volleyball in 2021.

The network announced today that an agreement was met with The Topps Company to create an online exclusive trading card set commemorating the inaugural softball league starting today, Sept. 4, on the Topps website.

Athletes Unlimited also says that, "The deal represents Topps first women’s professional softball set in the iconic company’s 82-year history. Topps has a longstanding tradition of bringing collectors unique opportunities to capture the best moments from across all sports and entertainment properties."

The Athletes Unlimited Softball limited edition trading cards sell for $20 and feature 56 of the world’s best players including 17 Olympians from four countries (USA, Canada, Mexico and Italy)

One of these elite players who is being advertised in the announcement of the new cards is former Oklahoma State star Samantha Show.

Show is quickly becoming one of the biggest faces of the sport as she has been seen representing many facets of professional softball in recent months.

“Topps is thrilled to partner with Athletes Unlimited to produce trading cards that will allow millions of fans around the world the opportunity to celebrate the inaugural softball league featuring the top players in their respective sports, for the first time in our history.”, said David Leiner, Topps General Manager.

It is cool to see women's professional sports now being represented by such a popular company and hobby like Topps.

It is even cooler that an Oklahoma State Cowgirl is at the forefront of this agreement and the sport overall.