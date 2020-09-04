SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Cowgirl Softball Star Samantha Show To Headline First Ever TOPPS Softball Trading Cards

Marshall Levenson

These professional athletes are currently playing for Athletes Unlimited, a network of new professional sports leagues where athletes compete in fantasy- inspired games starting with softball in 2020 and volleyball in 2021. 

The network announced today that an agreement was met with The Topps Company to create an online exclusive trading card set commemorating the inaugural softball league starting today, Sept. 4, on the Topps website.

Athletes Unlimited also says that, "The deal represents Topps first women’s professional softball set in the iconic company’s 82-year history. Topps has a longstanding tradition of bringing collectors unique opportunities to capture the best moments from across all sports and entertainment properties."

The Athletes Unlimited Softball limited edition trading cards sell for $20 and feature 56 of the world’s best players including 17 Olympians from four countries (USA, Canada, Mexico and Italy)

One of these elite players who is being advertised in the announcement of the new cards is former Oklahoma State star Samantha Show. 

Show is quickly becoming one of the biggest faces of the sport as she has been seen representing many facets of professional softball in recent months. 

“Topps is thrilled to partner with Athletes Unlimited to produce trading cards that will allow millions of fans around the world the opportunity to celebrate the inaugural softball league featuring the top players in their respective sports, for the first time in our history.”, said David Leiner, Topps General Manager.

It is cool to see women's professional sports now being represented by such a popular company and hobby like Topps. 

It is even cooler that an Oklahoma State Cowgirl is at the forefront of this agreement and the sport overall. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's Time to Kick It Up a Notch and We Promise We Will in Pistol Pete Corral

Pokes Report introduces Pistol Pete Corral and SI Plus and new exclusive content.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Pokes Report Predicts Oklahoma State's Week One Depth Chart

Pokes Report's estimate of the Oklahoma State football depth chart

Pokes Report Staff

Cavale Says INFLCR Will Build Athlete's Brands Whether They Go Pro or Not

Jim Cavale, the CEO of INFLCR is confident that his company will help Oklahoma State athletes

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Practice Report: A Case Where a Picture is Worth a Thousand Words for Pokes' Defense

Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling on the Oklahoma State defense and the confidence gained in a win at Iowa State last season.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Depth Chart Prediction is SI+ Free Preview

The Pokes Report depth chart prediction is a free look into the kind of articles you'll be getting with an SI+ subscription

Zach Lancaster

Depth Chart: WR is stacked

Oklahoma State has a long-standing tradition of having talented receivers and 2020 is no different. Kasey Dunn has a loaded receivers room from top to bottom.

John Helsley

Mike Boynton on Social Injustice

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/basketball/mike-boynton-social-injustice-jacob-blake-shooting-pokes-cowboys

Zach Lancaster

by

Orangeheart72

Cowboys Back to a Scrimmage After Four-Day Weekend

Chuba Hubbard was a highlight as Oklahoma State continued practice with a Monday scrimmage.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Kale Smith Comes Up Clutch For Bombers In Week 1; Talks Cowboys Commitment

2021 Oklahoma State commitment Kale Smith comes up clutch for his team in week 1 and talks about his Oklahoma State commitment

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Sends Out Four New Offers In The 2022 Class

Late last night, the Oklahoma State recruiting staff handed out four new offers in the class of 2022 as well as one in the class of 2023

Marshall Levenson