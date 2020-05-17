LIVE THREAD: TaylorMade Driving Relief With Fowler and Wolff

Yesterday, Robert Allen wrote a great article detailing Sunday's golf action involving two of Oklahoma State's finest, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

Fowler and Wolff are teaming up against Dustin Johnson and Roy Mcllroy in the TaylorMade Driving Relief skins game. With a major absence of sports right now, this is primed to be quite a popular event, especially for Cowboy faithful.

The event will start at 1 P.M. CST and will end around 5 P.M. I will be updating a live thread as each golfer moves along in the event.

I encourage discussion and thoughts in the comments as I update the event and what is happening!