Thomas Hatch Picks up First Major League Win

STILLWATER -- Former Oklahoma State baseball star Thomas Hatch hit a major career milestone last night for the Toronto Blue Jays: first career win in the Major Leagues.

"Hey Blue Jays fans, happy to get my first win here today, but I'd like to dedicate it to my family and all the ones who helped me get to this point," Hatch said in a video posted on the Blue Jays Twitter account. "It's been a long road, but I'm glad I'm here with the Blue Jays."

Hatch was brought into the game Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied at four. He struck out Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier for the first out of the inning with a wicked change up low and out of the zone.

He'd strike out the nine-hole hitter, catcher Michael Perez with another change up, this time high and in the zone.

He'd get a little defensive help on the third out as Rays left field Austin Meadows hit a fly ball out to center field for the third out.

Hatch would throw just 14 pitches en route to his first win. He's sitting at 1-1 on the season with a 2.13 ERA in just 12.2 innings pitched. He's also only given up just six hits with 14 total strikeouts.

As for the other Cowboy pitcher in the League, Los Angeles Angel Andrew Heaney's off to a rough start to the shortened 2020 season. He picked up his second loss on the season in a 5-3 loss to Oakland.

Heaney went 4.2 innings giving up six hits and five runs, with all five of them being earned. His ERA jumped up to 6.86 on the season.