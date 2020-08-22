SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Thomas Hatch Picks up First Major League Win

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Former Oklahoma State baseball star Thomas Hatch hit a major career milestone last night for the Toronto Blue Jays: first career win in the Major Leagues.

"Hey Blue Jays fans, happy to get my first win here today, but I'd like to dedicate it to my family and all the ones who helped me get to this point," Hatch said in a video posted on the Blue Jays Twitter account. "It's been a long road, but I'm glad I'm here with the Blue Jays."

Hatch was brought into the game Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied at four. He struck out Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier for the first out of the inning with a wicked change up low and out of the zone.

He'd strike out the nine-hole hitter, catcher Michael Perez with another change up, this time high and in the zone.

He'd get a little defensive help on the third out as Rays left field Austin Meadows hit a fly ball out to center field for the third out.

Hatch would throw just 14 pitches en route to his first win. He's sitting at 1-1 on the season with a 2.13 ERA in just 12.2 innings pitched. He's also only given up just six hits with 14 total strikeouts.

As for the other Cowboy pitcher in the League, Los Angeles Angel Andrew Heaney's off to a rough start to the shortened 2020 season. He picked up his second loss on the season in a 5-3 loss to Oakland.

Heaney went 4.2 innings giving up six hits and five runs, with all five of them being earned. His ERA jumped up to 6.86 on the season.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Source: Boone Pickens Stadium Capacity Limited to 25 Percent

According to a source inside the athletic department, Oklahoma State is limiting the capacity of Boone Pickens Stadium to 25%. Here are more details about the seating arrangements.

Zach Lancaster

by

High Def Poke

Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: West Virginia

West Virginia projected to improve even be a surprise team in the upcoming Big 12 football season

Robert Allen

Keep an Eye on Big 12 Soccer, It's Changing to a Nine Game Schedule and Tournament

Big 12 soccer will find out soon what the schedule is and how much soccer will be played.

Robert Allen

Practice Report: Christian Holmes May Be the Latest in the Series of Critical Transfers

Grad transfer from Missouri Christian Holmes is really playing well at Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

Two Cowboys Included in Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250

Two Oklahoma State Cowboy seniors have been included in the Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250 seniors list going into the 2020 season

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Hoops: Mike Boynton and Co. Offer Top-100 Texas Point Guard

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton have offered 2022 guard Austin Nunez out of San Antonio (TX) Wagner.

Zach Lancaster

Hubbard and Wallace Named Preseason All-Americans

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace have earned preseason All-America status again before the start of the 2020 season.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

Cowboys Phenom Bryce Osmond Named Texas Collegiate North Pitcher Of The Year

Oklahoma State star sophomore Bryce Osmond has been named the Texas Collegiate North pitcher of the year

Marshall Levenson

Do You Want Football? Then Think About Not Spreading COVID-19

Students and the athletes alike taking the proper precautions and doing everything they can to help limit the spread of COVID-19 gives Oklahoma State, as well as the other teams moving forward with the season, the best chance to actually play this fall.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Practice Report: Differences for Dunn and More Returns for Dillon

Oklahoma State coach Kasey Dunn and receiver Dillon Stoner on Dunn handling the offensive coordinator job and coaching receivers.

Robert Allen