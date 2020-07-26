Pokes in the Pros: Thomas Hatch Makes Major League Debut

STILLWATER -- It feels like we haven't watched baseball in years, which made Opening weekend for Major League Baseball incredibly fun to watch. As it is with any professional sport, it's always fun to watch and root for former Oklahoma State athletes, no matter your club affiliation.

Like for me, I'm an Atlanta Braves fan, but I enjoyed watching former Cowboy baseball star Thomas Hatch getting his first Major League start for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are playing Tampa Bay on the road and in his first inning as a Major League pitcher, Hatch recorded his first big league strike out.

With a 2-2 count, Hatch threw a beautiful change up to sit down second baseman Brandon Lowe.

It was a great outing for Hatch as he threw 47 pitches in 2 1/3 scoreless innings with no hits or runs with three strikeouts and two walks. He's currently sitting with a 0.00 ERA.

The Blue Jays would go on to lose to Tampa Bay 6-5 in extra innings.

As for former Cowboy pitch Andrew Heaney, he got the start for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night against the Oakland A's. While the Angels lost 7-3, Heaney had a great outing going 4.2 innings allowing just two hits and one earned run with six strikeouts. He's currently sitting with a 1.93 ERA.

As for the third Cowboy to suit up for Opening weekend, Detroit infielder Jordy Mecer had a bit of a rough weekend. In a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, Mercer would go 0-2 from the plate after pinch hitting for left fielder Christin Stewart in the 7th inning. He struck out looking in the 7th and grounded out to shortstop in the 9th.