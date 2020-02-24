Pokes Report
Cowboy Baseball’s Trenkle Collects Conference Honor

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

IRVING, Texas — Oklahoma State’s Caeden Trenkle is the Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second week of the 2020 season.

A freshman outfielder, Trenkle shares top newcomer honors with Kansas junior pitcher Everhett Hazelwood.

Trenkle had a huge weekend at the plate to lead the Cowboys to a series sweep of UT Rio Grande Valley. He recorded multiple hits in all three games and was 7-for-10 at the plate with two home runs, two triples and a team-high six RBIs.

A native of Hillsboro, Texas, Trenkle homered in each of the final two games of the series, delivering his first-career round tripper on Saturday before going 2-for-2 at the plate in the finale with a home run, triple, walk, stolen base and four RBIs.

Trenkle is OSU’s first Big 12 weekly award winner this season. The honorees are selected by a five-person panel of team radio broadcasters from around the conference.

