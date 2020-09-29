SI.com
Pokes Report
Cowboy Baseball Gets Big Time Commitment

Marshall Levenson

DeSoto, Texas and the Oklahoma State football program are very familiar with each other as multiple football prospects from the city have ended up as Cowboys over the last decade. 

Well, yesterday, Cowboy baseball got in on the action as they secured a commitment from 2022 LHP/1B Trenton Shaw.

"I am beyond blessed to announce that I would be furthering my academic and athletic career at Oklahoma State University. I would like to thank God, my family, and all the coaches help get where I am today!", Shaw announced via Twitter. 

Shaw, who is 6'4 230 pounds as a 16-year-old will make you do a double, or perhaps even a triple take, when you see him.

He may be 16, but he looks like a grown man through and through.

Shaw plays his club ball for one of the nation's best organizations, the Dallas Tigers, which happens to be coached by one of the most successful coaches in Texas, Chad Polk. It is a certainty that Shaw will come into Stillwater ready to play the game the right way. 

Shaw is known for his arm on the mound, commanding an 87-91 mph fastball backed up with an 86 mph changeup and a 75 mph curveball. He has earned numerous All-Tournament pitching honors throughout his high school career to this point. 

He has also earned All Tournament batting honors on several occasions. 

In the past year of time, his fastball has improved from 82 to 91, so given his size and still at a young age, there is still room for improvement on his velocity. With still two high school seasons left as well as plenty of summer ball, I would say its possible, Shaw get to Oklahoma State in the 94-97 range. 

'Perfect Game', the premiere amateur baseball scouting and development organization says Shaw "has an extremely physical left-handed arm with lower effort release, continues to refine delivery and is making nice strides with his breaking ball."

