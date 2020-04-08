Why Allie P. Is Special to Trey Cobb

STILLWATER – We’re approaching the one-month mark of there not being any live sports, which gives us the perfect opportunity to look ahead, as well as behind. Today, we’re taking a baseball approach because I had the opportunity to talk with former Oklahoma State great Trey Cobb about his experiences in Stillwater.

Because of the quarantine, Trey and I talked on the phone for close to an hour, so I’ve got plenty of content to create multiple pieces over the next week or so. So, get ready to learn some great information on the great mustachioed pitcher.

We'll get into some of his best memories as a Cowboy, as well as some of his not-so-favorite memories.

We’re going to start off talking about Allie P. Reynolds Stadium. Allie P. was not the most glamorous ballpark in the country, but it was certainly one of the most special.

“Allie P. is home,” said former Oklahoma State baseball star Trey Cobb. The thing is, whenever I think about Oklahoma State baseball, that's what I think about. I'm sure it'll take me a couple trips to O’Brate [Stadium], maybe a season or two to when I close my eyes and think about Oklahoma State baseball, I don't picture being at Allie P. The stuff about Allie P. that made it suck for the fans, where it was the high elevated seating way above the playing surface, the horrible scoreboard that if the sun was shining, you can't see any of the numbers on it. You know, just stuff like that. It's the elevated seating made it such a cool atmosphere as a player. It stinks for the fans, but man, they're right on top of you and it felt like playing in a basketball arena. When you're down there on the mound, or when you're in the dugout, you look it up and those fans are just right there. That's a really cool thing and I'm gonna miss is you're set the elevated fan seating behind home plate because it disguised a 4,000-seat stadium to when it was packed and made it feel like it was 8,000. It was a really cool atmosphere to play in.”

Trey, like nearly every other Oklahoma State baseball fan, wishes only the best for Allie P. when O’Brate opens.

“Allie P, it's just classic man; I hope they don't do anything to it,” Cobb said. “I understand that they'll probably, obviously from room and stuff, tear down the bleachers and things like that, but man, I would love for them to do, I don't know if you’ve been up to where Rosenblatt was in Omaha, but now it's a whiffle ball field now. Or maybe find a way to maybe turf the thing and turn it into a parking lot for game days that can be used as travel ball baseball tournaments for the summer. Just something that could bring in revenue but, keep that feel alive because that thing is just so special."

There were some great topics that were brought up during our phone call, but one of my favorite tidbits from then entire call comes in this next paragraph.

“Like I said before, when I think of Oklahoma State baseball, that's what I think about. I think about Allie P. and it'll be interesting and tough when you're watching, because I watch these games on TV now. I’ve played so many games there that as soon as the ball is hit, I know exactly where it's going, I know the distance, I know the sound of the bat, I know if it's going over the fence, I know what's going on. If a guy hits a ball well and it's later on in spring and it's going towards left field, that ball’s going on the softball field. Pitching at Oklahoma State in Allie P. was such an honor, it was something I dreamt about as a kid. I've said it before, a lot of kids dream about playing Major League Baseball, and I just dreamed about playing for Oklahoma State. When I was in my front yard, I wasn’t the Cubs or the White Sox or the Red Sox or whatever, I was Oklahoma State at Rosenblatt. So, just getting to live out that dream at that stadium was awesome and whatever I get to do now is just a bonus on top of that. I got to live my dream in the stadium I grew up going to and it’s something that I’ll never forget.”