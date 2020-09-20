Matthew Wolff Comes Up Short in Final Round of U.S. Open

Matthew Wolff entered Sunday at Winged Foot with a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau and a first place standing after shooting a 5-under par 65 on Saturday. However, Sunday wasn’t kind to the former Oklahoma State golfer as he shot five-over on Sunday to finish in second place behind DeChambeau in his first U.S. Open appearance.

Wolff finished the tournament at (score), while fellow Cowboys Viktor Hovland finished the tournament tied for 13th at seven-over, Alex Noren finished tied for 17th at eight-over, Charles Howell III finished 30th at 11-over, Rickie Fowler finished tied for 49th at 17-over.

Had Wolff been able to pull out the victory, he would've been the first Oklahoma State golfer to win a PGA major championship since Bob Tway won the PGA Championship back in 1986.

Wolff started the day going even on the first two holes, but scored bogeys on holes three, five and eight before a bright spot on the ninth with an eagle. However, DeChambeau started to make up some ground on the fourth hole with a birdie to gain a stroke on Wolff, but gave it back with a bogey on eight before matching Wolff’s eagle on the ninth.

While he was still in a decent position entering the back nine, Wolff’s day continued to go down hill as he carded bogeys on the 10th and 14th holes and a double bogey on the 16th to fall to even on the tournament.

Wolff entered the par 4 18th with a chance to get back to one-under for the tournament, but had to settle for par and finished at even, a score that’s certainly something to be proud of as he finished two strokes above third place Louis Oosthuizen.

While he came up short in his first U.S. Open, we’ve seen just how good Wolff can be as he’s won tournaments in his short time as a professional and is no doubt one of the favorites on the tour moving forward.