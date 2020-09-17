Matthew Wolff Finishes First Round of U.S. Open Strong, Tied for Second

It was a tough day for many playing the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Westchester County, NY, but not for former Oklahoma State national champion Matthew Wolff who finished the opening round tied for second place at -2.

Along with Wolff in second is former Masters champion Patrick Reed and Thomas Pieters of the European Tour.

Wolff was paired with a pair of former Oklahoma State golfers you might have heard of in Rickie Fowler and Viktor Hovland, both of which had decent first rounds as well.

Fowler finished the day tied for 14th place at -1 and Hovland sits tied for 33rd place at just +1.

Other former Oklahoma State golfers in the tournament are Alex Noren, who's +2 on the day and Charles Howell III who's sitting at +3.

Just to give you an idea of how difficult the course is, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods are sitting at +3 and Phil Mickelson is tied for 142nd at +9.

It was a solid day on both sides of the turn for Wolff. He played a bogey free front nine hitting birdies on both the second and seventh hole, nearly acing the seventh.

The back nine was equally as impressive as he opened the 10th hole with an unfortunate bogey, but sunk three-straight birdies on holes 11, 12 and 13 to go to -4 and hit par the rest of the day.

As for Fowler, he started the day strong on the front nine hitting birdies on the first, second and sixth holes, but struggled a bit on the back nine as he hit two bogeys and pared the rest.

Hovland was up and down on the front nine as he went par on the first four holes, birdied the next two and bogeyed the next two holes.

The trio will be together again tomorrow and tee off on the 10th hole at 7:18 a.m. CT.