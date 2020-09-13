Carson May is Grabbing Attention and is Proving He is a Division I QB Recruit

JONES -- It was halftime Friday night at Tim Wallace Stadium and the home crowd was kind of mulling around in a daze that was a reflection of the football they watched their Jones Longhorns play the first half. The scoreboard showed Jones leading Luther 12-2, but the first half had been anything but exciting. Lots of penalties and by Longhorn standards on offense very pedestrain, almost boring?

"Coach (Dave Martin) told us we were not executing and we had too many penalties," said sensational junior quarterback Carson May. "Coach really got on our butts at halftime."