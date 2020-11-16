McClellan Inspires Eagles and Says Pokes, Huskers, and Gophers Love Him

TAHLEQUAH — It has to get frustrating play after play, snap after snap to see everything flow away from your direction and usually outside where all you can really do is chase and pursue. Welcome to Chris McClellan’s world. The 6-4, 260-pound defensive end for Tulsa Edison gets that kind of treatment from opposing offenses all the time. Speaking later with Tahlequah coaches they admitted they were looking to minimize McClellan’s presence.



However, Edison started moving the big but cat quick McClellan around. That helped as did his desire in making some plays. His attitude helped as Edison down at halftime 21-0 came back in the second half and had the ball at the end of the game but lost 34-29 after a furious rally.

