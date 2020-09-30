Oliver Healthy and Wolves Working on Getting the Ball to Shettron

EDMOND -- The neighborhoods around Wolves Stadium on the Santa Fe High School campus in Edmond are used to the sounds of whistles and fans cheering on Monday night, but they heard it much louder this past Monday as the Santa Fe Wolves hosted 15th Street rival Edmond Memorial for an Edlam edition of Monday Night Football. Sure, the Kansas City Chiefs were beating the Baltimore Ravens on ESPN at the same time, but this game means just as much to the folks in Edmond. Santa Fe won it going away 46-20.

For Oklahoma State commitment and the latest hybrid defensive end and linebacker defender from Santa Fe to cast his lot with the Cowboys this game was even more important.