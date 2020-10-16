Damon West was in Stillwater Trying to Turn Cowboy and Cowgirl Athletes into Coffee Beans

STILLWATER -- Inside the Sherman Smith Training Center, Oklahoma State's football team is going through their pre-practice walk thru. In the south end zone inside the Sherman Smith, several coaches, including director of football operation Mack Butler, offensive analyst Chris Thurman and Oklahoma State's director of tennis and women's tennis coach Chris Young are talking with Damon West. West is very comfortable in an Oklahoma State Nike Dri-FIT t-shirt. West has worn orange, crimson, blue, green, purple and about every college color you can imagine. He has been a speaker in front of some of the best college sports teams and most powerful football programs in the country.

The former University of North Texas quarterback runs down to the other end where the Cowboys quarterbacks are throwing and he delivers a couple of passes into the target net just like you're supposed to and then comes back to join Young to talk about the presentation he will give to the Cowgirls and Cowboys tennis teams later that afternoon.