Former Linebacker Chad Whitener Foils Arm Robbery, Shot in Stomach and Arm

STILLWATER -- Pressure can come in all kinds of situations and all variations of importance. It is one thing to be the linebacker in position to make a tackle in a Bedlam shootout when OU running back Rodney Anderson is running up the middle on third down and three looking to moves the chains and have Oklahoma keep the ball. Former Oklahoma State linebacker Chad Whitener has been there and done that. The Mansfield, Texas native started his college career at California, but transferred from Berkeley to Stillwater and after a red-shirt season he started 34 games in a row from midway through his sophomore season through his season season in 2017.

Whitener finished as a team captain. He was a multiple All-Academic Big 12 performer and was a first-team All-Big 12 player as a sophomore and a second-team All-Big 12 linebacker as a junior. Whitener had 240 tackles in his career and frequently dealt with pressure, but nothing like the pressure he came across at close to 10 p.m. on Oct. 13 when he walked through the front door of his parent's home.