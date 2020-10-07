Bye Week More Challenging than Game Week, What Gundy and Cowboys Need to Get Done

STILLWATER -- The sounds of football practice permeated the Sherman Smith Training Center and the adjacent turf practice field to the east. The Cowboys were in helmets, shoulder pads, and shorts on Tuesday. The quarterbacks, of which starter Spencer Sanders was more involved than any day since his ankle injury in the first series of the opener against Tulsa, were dressed in black practice jerseys. It's an ocassional diversion that happens when the Cowboys are going to play Baylor or another team that wears green. The scout team takes over the green jerseys normally worn by the quarterbacks. This is an important week with a lot of things to get done. It will also be a nerve wracking week for the coaching staff and medical staff.

Oklahoma State football has a quick three-day schedule of practices starting Tuesday and running through Thursday before the Cowboys players will get two and a half days off and three days off over the next four days. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy discovered long ago, actually before he became head coach that overworking a team in season was so much worse for preparation and for team morale than underworking was for game preparation. Some of former head coach Les Miles, the Cowboys recent opponent at Kansas last Saturday, four-hour practices are famous for making players mad and frustrated. Gundy always has told his teams that if they work and put forth the effort, practices will be two and a half hours or less.