Cowboy Baseball Working Hard inside O'Brate and Holliday's Roommate is in the World Series

STILLWATER -- There have been a number of days the past several weeks that I have looked over and seen the big American flag waving in the corner of brand new O'Brate Stadium and the Oklahoma State Pistol Pete flag waving in centerfield. I knew inside that there was Cowboy baseball being played, either practice or likely one of those fall scrimmages where veterans like shortstop/second baseman Hueston Morrill or rightfielder Cade Cabbiness were staring out at freshman pitcher and Asher, Okla. product Trevor Martin, all 6-5 and 220-pounds of him. Maybe speedy freshman outfielder Dominic Johnson, the son of a former Cowboys cornerback in football, was getting a lead off of first base and threatening to steal second off recently groomed catcher Max Hewitt.

I know that I'm not alone and Oklahoma State fans want to see their team and want to see the new home of Oklahoma State baseball. Cowboys head coach Josh Holliday told me this past week that both are working out fine right now. He has major thanks for the Oklahoma State medical staff of Dr. Val Gene Iven, baseball team doctor Dr. Donald Crawley, and athletic trainer Eli Williams. Baseball has navigated COVID-19 and had productive team workouts and scrimmages.