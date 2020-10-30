Happy Halloween Match-Ups for Pokes-Horns and Scary Big 12 Predictions

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has won seven of the past ten meetings with Texas, but this game isn't about any of those. This is the 2020 meeting and Oklahoma State is better than they have been since 2011. I really belive that you combine this defense with the offense and the special teams and the Cowboys are the best unit-to-unit-to-unit three-phase football team since 2011.

It is going to take a really strong and unified team to beat this group of Cowboys and I don't think Texas is that team. The Longhorns have good talent, but a combination of issues on and off the field make me believe that Oklahoma State will handle the visitors from Austin. The biggest difference between great Texas teams and Oklahoma State is often at the point of attack and I don't see any tremendous mismatch between either the Oklahoma State offensive line and the Texas defensive line. I also see the Oklahoma State defensive line having an advantage against the Longhorns offensive front.