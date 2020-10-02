Cowboys Parade into Lawrence for Saturday's Game

LAWRENCE, Kansas -- In a major throwback to the days of the old Big Eight the Oklahoma State Cowboys got on the bus and road through northern Oklahoma past Ponca City into Kansas past Wichita and the Cessna and Boeing factories into the Flint Hills of Kansas where the site of the plane crash that killed legendary Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne. It was an old school bus ride that Cowboys teams coached by Jim Lookabaugh, in the 60s with Phil Cutchin, right on into the 70s and 80s with Jim Stanley and Jimmy Johnson. The difference was back then you were seeing two or three charter buses. Thanks to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing these Cowboys were on eight, yes, count them eight buses. As the first few buses unloaded at, ironically, the same hotel that many of those teams stayed in overnight before the games, the last two buses were still out in the street waiting to get into the parking lot.

The Oklahoma State team left the West End Zone of Boone Pickens Stadium on Friday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. and they arrived at the team hotel, Lawrence Double Tree Inn, at 5:30 p.m. It was a non-stop trip from Stillwater. In the old days the Cowboys teams would stop in Wichita for a meal, usually at a restaurant called Kelloggs. This was a non stop trip as the Cowboys had a walk thru at Boone Pickens Stadium and then ate lunch at the training table at the stadium and boarded the buses, which had the usual snacks and beverages to hydrate on the trip to Lawrence.