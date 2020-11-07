Cowboys in Manhattan, Tomorrow Starts What Pokes Need to Do for Big 12

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- It took right at four hours for the Cowboys eight buses to make the run from the West End Zone of Boone Pickens Stadium to the team hotel in Manhattan, Kansas. No. 14 Oklahoma State plays Kansas State at 3 p.m. tomorrow inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The weather is supposed to be excellent with 72 degrees for a high and sunny skies, but the wind is expected to whip up and gust at ove time over 30 miles-an-hour and that can be a factor in the north-south stadium on the edge of campus and the edge of town. Keep an eye on that in the kicking game, an area where Oklahoma State needs to be really solid against a program with a tradition of being stout in special teams.

This was just the second road game for the Cowboys this season and it is still a sight to see eight buses roll down the highway and then into a hotel parking lot. The players are spaced out and socially distanced and wearing masks the entire trip. Once they arrived, dinner comes quick. In fact, the hotel catering staff was loading up the dinner while the players checked into their rooms. Lots of green vegetables and cheesy and beefy lasagne. The chicken breasts and filet steaks were also part of the menu. Meanwhile, Zack Ramsey and his video assistant Michael Iven were setting up the video for meetings that will take place after the meal. After meetings the players will get time to relax in their rooms before lights out at bedcheck.