Waiting on Reaction, Careful About Thoughts, Salary Cuts are Very Personal!

Robert Allen

I read Bill Haisten's column in The Tulsa World on Friday, read it very carefully and even spoke with Bill about it. I had someone that works in the athletic department tell me they couldn't find anything in his story that they didn't think was true.

Meanwhile, by the end of the day Friday, a sizeable group of Oklahoma State coaches had issued a release or letter claiming their attitude's were good and they praised the role athletic director Mike Holder has had in communicating with them and navigating Oklahoma State athletics through the Twilight Zone reality of COVID-19. As someone that covers Oklahoma State athletics I realized I couldn't stick my head in the sand, which is always a first inclination when the discussion is about budgets, pandemic deficits and potential salary cuts or I could voice my thoughts. 

Pistol Pete Corral

