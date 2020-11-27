Thanksgiving and Texas Tech Edition of Key Match-Ups and Big 12 Predictions

STILLWATER -- I'm not sure what to expect at the turnstiles on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The statue ceremony before the game isn't likely to bring a ton of people out. I would like to think Senior Day would bring out the "loyal and true" but after the loss to Oklahoma there has been much disappointment and frustration coming out from the "loyal and true".

Practices this week were surprisingly lively and the players held a meeting before the practice on Tuesday and re-committed themselves to the season and the goals. Truth be told, the Cowboys are beat up some and there may need to be some back-ups pitch in, stand up, and make some things happen.