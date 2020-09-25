Key Match-Ups for West Virginia Start with Stopping the Stills - Match-Ups and Predictions

It's the Big 12 opener in Stillwater. That feels so strange, but why shouldn't it. This entire year of 2020 has been strange from the COVID-19 pandemic to all of the other issues surrounding college football, right down to the decisions to play. After the Big 12, SEC, and ACC left the other behind they are now all making comebacks.

Oklahoma State played their lone non conference game last Saturday and the 16-7 win over Tulsa was strange starting with Spencer Sanders injury and leaving the Cowboys to spin through the quarterback depth chart before landing on the freshman that had recently been in quarantine. Good thing he was out and Shane Illingworth became a hero in his first college football game.