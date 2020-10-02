Key Match-Ups and Predictions for First Road Trip Week of the Season - Bus Trip to Kansas

It's the Cowboys first road trip and because the road games this season are the pair in Kansas, with the Jayhawks up this week, and Baylor and TCU in Texas, with the quick trip to Norman for Bedlam it is a perfect pandemic schedule to save money. Bus trips to all schools except Baylor which will be a charter flight on United. The TCU game will be a charter flight home if Oklahoma State has a game the week after the regular season finale.

Eight charter buses will roll to Lawrence on Friday from Stillwater with players getting a row to themselves. Everybody gets a row to themselves, masks will be worn and video will be watched. That would be video of the Jayhawks. The key is don't overlook Kansas. Respect Les Miles' team and realize they are looking for a landmark win. They have four players on their offense with the kind of speed that the NFL looks for.