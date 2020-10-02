SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Key Match-Ups and Predictions for First Road Trip Week of the Season - Bus Trip to Kansas

Robert Allen

It's the Cowboys first road trip and because the road games this season are the pair in Kansas, with the Jayhawks up this week, and Baylor and TCU in Texas, with the quick trip to Norman for Bedlam it is a perfect pandemic schedule to save money. Bus trips to all schools except Baylor which will be a charter flight on United. The TCU game will be a charter flight home if Oklahoma State has a game the week after the regular season finale. 

Eight charter buses will roll to Lawrence on Friday from Stillwater with players getting a row to themselves. Everybody gets a row to themselves, masks will be worn and video will be watched. That would be video of the Jayhawks. The key is don't overlook Kansas. Respect Les Miles' team and realize they are looking for a landmark win. They have four players on their offense with the kind of speed that the NFL looks for. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Pistol Pete Corral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

what's with all the commercials all the sudden?

CaliforniaCowboy

What? No Thurs College football game?

CaliforniaCowboy

O > D or D > O And Never O + D >?

Grumble

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Are we temporary Blue Jays fans?

CaliforniaCowboy

Pokes looking to add to secondary class in '21

Edwin Weathersby II

by

Marshall Levenson

Robert Shoemaker, Who Played For Bears Before WWII, Dies at 99

https://www.si.com/college/cal/news/robert-shoemaker

Zach Lancaster

Thursday night football... UAB / So. Alabama

CaliforniaCowboy

by

best kucj

Just got this from a good football source in Canada re: OSU

John Garcia Jr.

10 Things I'm Looking for on Saturday vs. West Virginia Part II

Robert Allen

10 Things I'm Looking for on Saturday vs. West Virginia Part I

Robert Allen